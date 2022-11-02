Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized in shooting, Hopewell Police investigating
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized a victim Friday afternoon.
Hopewell Police searching for fugitive wanted for probation violation
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a wanted fugitive.
Man injured following shooting in Hampton
According to police, officers responded to a call for a walk-in gunshot victim around 6:30 p.m. at a local hospital.
Boy shot at Hopewell apartment complex was playing football, neighbors say
A young person was shot at an apartment complex in Hopewell Friday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say
A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.
Police find gun while taking teenage suspect into custody at high school in Henrico
A Henrico teenager was taken into custody on Thursday in connection to an October shooting and is facing additional petitions for bringing a gun to his high school.
NBC12
Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was...
Former Henrico Police employee charged with double murder, barricade incident arraigned in court
A former Henrico Police employee who was arrested after a shooting and barricade incident in July appeared in court on Friday, Nov. 4.
17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can
RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
One dead in single-vehicle crash on Staples Mill Road in Henrico County
Police in Henrico County have reported a man died on Friday after his car crashed into the median at Staples Mill Road and flipped several times.
‘This is not okay’: Neighbor speaks out after man is shot on street in Chesterfield
Surveillance video released by Chesterfield Police shows the moments before 56-year-old Robert Ashburn was shot dead in his driveway on North Carriage Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
NBC12
Police search for missing Richmond man last seen in September
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man who was last seen in September. Police say, Devin Atkinson, 31, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sept. 19 near his home in the 1000 block of Newkirk Drive at around noon. According to...
Shots fired into home in Hopewell, police investigating
Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged a residence on the west side of the city.
Police: Driver killed after car flips multiple times on Staples Mill Road
A 20-year-old man was killed after his car hit a median and flipped multiple times along a busy road in Henrico County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
NBC12
Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
NBC12
Chesterfield mom concerned after 5-year-old was left at wrong bus stop
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother said she had the scare of her life on Tuesday after she sent her kindergarten student to school on the bus, but when she went to pick him up, the bus driver didn’t know where he was. Darnesha Henderson just moved...
VIDEO: Man shot, killed by suspected burglar in Chesterfield driveway
Video captured by a surveillance camera in the area shows the suspect rummaging through the vehicle. It also captured moments before the shooting in which Ashburn can be heard saying, "Bro, stop. Bro, stop. Bro, stop, bro."
Person of interest in Keeshae Jacobs case charged with killing another woman
Otis Tucker, 35, was arrested this week in Jacksonville, Florida, and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
Missing Franklin teen’s body identified, death ruled as homicide
According to police, The body of 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street after officers “were alerted by activity they observed.”
Henrico Police investigating drive-by shooting
Police in Henrico County are investigating a drive-by shooting that hurt a person Tuesday night.
