Petersburg, VA

NBC12

Man shot multiple times in deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Dantryl Lamar Ingram, 33, of Petersburg, was...
PETERSBURG, VA
truecrimedaily

17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can

RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for missing Richmond man last seen in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man who was last seen in September. Police say, Devin Atkinson, 31, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sept. 19 near his home in the 1000 block of Newkirk Drive at around noon. According to...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
PETERSBURG, VA

