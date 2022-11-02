Read full article on original website
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
President Biden was set to travel to Chicago, Illinois after a stump in New Mexico without visiting the southern border; Gianno Caldwell reacts on Fox News.
Zeldin calls out Hochul's reticence to address crime after West Side jogger raped
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., called out his Democratic gubernatorial opponent Kathy Hochul as crime continues to spike in the Empire State on "The Ingraham Angle."
Mayor Eric Adams might be the fall guy for New York Democrats' potential big losses next week
Democratic officials and strategists in New York tell CNN they are bracing for what could be stunning losses in the governor's race and in contests for as many as four US House seats largely in the suburbs. With crime dominating the headlines and the airwaves, multiple Democrats watching these races...
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat representing Middle Village and Glendale, endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee M. Zeldin.
Biden calls protesters 'idiots' during speech in Illinois
President Biden discussed lowering prescription drug costs, defended Social Security and lashed out at protesters in Joliet, Illinois.
Michigan Republican official says protester bit her at rally for gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon
Wayne County Republican Party chairwoman Cheryl Costantino says a protester bit her on the arm at an Oct. 29 rally for GOP candidate Tudor Dixon.
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
Election 2022: Democratic incumbent and Long Island GOP congressman vie for New York's highest office
For the first time in 12 years, the name Andrew Cuomo is will not be on the ballot. Instead, the race is between the Gov. Kathy Hochul, the woman who succeeded him, and well-known Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Biden's claim that Republicans are 'threatening' democracy is a criticism of the American people: JD Vance
Ohio's Republican Senate candidate JD Vance weighs in on the midterm elections and the key problems that people in his state are grappling with.
JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
Michigan dad sends message to Stephen Colbert after mockery by late-night host: 'Shame on him'
Michigan dad and former Democrat Khalil Othman told "Fox & Friends" why he is voting for Republican Tudor Dixon in the midterm elections.
Jimmy Kimmel tweets endorsement video of Nevada Senate Democrat over ‘creep’ Republican Adam Laxalt
The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host tweeted video of himself endorsing Democratic Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, calling her the "sane" choice.
NY Gov. Hochul acknowledges 'there is a crime problem' after calling Republicans 'manipulators' on issue
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said "there is a crime problem" in her state and focused on toughing gun laws. She previously called Republicans "data deniers" on the issue.
As DeSantis sails towards reelection, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Despite having a solid favorability among Florida voters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not earned support from the Sunshine State's biggest newspapers.
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
Bullet Proof Vets Banned in New York State
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
Ohio Democrat comes out against Tim Ryan, calls him a 'fraud'
A Democratic elected official in Ohio penned an op-ed in the Cincinnati Enquirer urging voters not to cast their ballots for Tim Ryan.
Advocates seek New York chief judge to move past ‘regressive’ DiFiore legacy
The premature retirement of New York state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore leaves a big hole to fill on the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. Gov. Kathy Hochul could make her mark on the court with this pick and activists want her to pick a new kind of chief judge that would address the “regressive” legacy of DiFiore.
I'm Lisa Scheller: This is why I want Pennsylvania's vote in the midterm election
Young Americans are losing faith in the American Dream, but it doesn't have to be this way. I'm ready to take on the problems in Washington to work for the people of Pennsylvania.
