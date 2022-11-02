Pulllman City Council discusses 2023-24 budget items

The Pullman City Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening to kick off week one of budget workshops with a running start.

Councilors did not make any decisions on items discussed, but city officials presented budget requests to Mayor Glenn Johnson’s proposed 2023-24 biennial budget. The council will meet next week for the final budget workshop before approving and adopting the budget later this year.

The mayor’s proposed budget is a projection of costs over the next two years, reflecting input from department managers and recommendations from City Administrator Mike Urban. Stated in the budget, the council estimates the general fund revenue at $27,831,168 and the operational expenditure to be $28,712,232 in 2023. For 2024, the estimated revenue is $25,853,501 and operational expenditures to be $28,782,043.