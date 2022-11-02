An enemy that has lurked in the background of Overwatch lore for years will soon join the sequel’s lineup as one of the most towering characters present in the game. Various in-game images of Overwatch 2’s upcoming tank hero, Ramattra, appeared online today, including a brief teaser of the hero’s unique abilities from an interview from GamerBraves with members of the game’s development team. This follows the initial reveal of the game’s 36th hero last night at the Overwatch League Grand Finals, where a trailer provided a bit of information on the origins of the leader of Null Sector, who will be joining the game on Dec. 6.

3 HOURS AGO