The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
New Overwatch 2 screenshots of Ramattra surface, showcase latest tank’s abilities
An enemy that has lurked in the background of Overwatch lore for years will soon join the sequel’s lineup as one of the most towering characters present in the game. Various in-game images of Overwatch 2’s upcoming tank hero, Ramattra, appeared online today, including a brief teaser of the hero’s unique abilities from an interview from GamerBraves with members of the game’s development team. This follows the initial reveal of the game’s 36th hero last night at the Overwatch League Grand Finals, where a trailer provided a bit of information on the origins of the leader of Null Sector, who will be joining the game on Dec. 6.
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Genshin Impact leaks showcase Scaramouche’s skillset and animations as the Wanderer
Following the reveal that the highly anticipated character Scaramouche would finally be joining the world of Teyvat as a playable character, the leaks surrounding the upcoming Anemo character have been almost nonstop. However, the latest leaks showcasing the animations of Scaramouche’s redesign as the Wanderer might be the most exciting ones yet.
Preorders open for 2023 Apex Legends cookbook promising recipes and lore
Apex Legends and its developers at Respawn Entertainment have a habit of coming up with innovative ways to deliver the lore of the Apex Games to players. From teasers players can find while playing a match to animated comics and print books, there’s a lot to learn about the Outlands and its inhabitants for a game that’s technically without any sort of campaign or story mode.
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
What’s the best quickscoping loadout in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dropped with Captain Price and Ghost bringing back a flood of nostalgia for long-time fans of the title. The multiplayer section of the game mode was released on Oct. 28, meaning fans have had time to hone their quickscoping skills like it’s the good old days. There have also been at least two weeks to practice in the campaign.
Say goodbye to Dragonlands because TFT Patch 12.22 is officially the last dragon-themed update
All good things eventually have to come to an end. The Dragonlands set, which had a good run in Teamfight Tactics, is, unfortunately, leaving the small battle arena to make room for the new set, Monsters Attack!. Patch 12.22 is the last patch of the Dragonlands set, according to TFT...
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
Best launchers in Modern Warfare 2
While many people like holding pistols as their sidearm of choice in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of other players who like to keep their options loud and explosive. The launcher class isn’t too plentiful, but it still contains some of the most deadly weapons in...
Best Lockwood Mk2 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s vast array of weaponry offers something for pretty much any player’s kind of play style of choice. There are weapons for running and gunning, camping like a true “Sentinel,” or quickscoping like a montage-maker. Weapons in the marksman rifle archetype...
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards to go along with it
Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
How to manually save in Harvestella
In the newest slice-of-life game Harvestella, players will live out a life on a farm growing crops and experiencing a unique RPG adventure. The game offers a variety of activities like fishing, cooking, fighting, and more, with so much to do in a day. After completing a long day of hard work, many players are curious about if they can manually save their games.
New Sion interaction has him bouncing around like a pinball in League of Legends
Syndra got a mid-scope update with League of Legends Patch 12.19, and the community received it with open arms since it brought the champion back to relevance again after she started to fall behind the rest of the pack. But with new changes, there are, of course, new bugs. Vandril,...
Who is Ramattra’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?
A huge part of Overwatch 2’s characters’ personalities can be attributed to their voices. Behind the animations and cutscenes are real people who lend their vocal talent to the game to bring the writers’ lines—and the characters—to life. Many of the franchise’s voice actors have become community celebrities in their own right and frequently attend conventions and make videos featuring the characters they portray.
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year
Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
Draft diff: Here are 6 champions that will dictate the final series at Worlds 2022 between T1 and DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The final showdown is set. On Saturday, Nov. 5, two titans of the competitive League of...
Modern Warfare 2 composer no longer working on game soundtrack, says it does not reflect her ‘artistic’ intent
The composer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, Sarah Schachner, announced she has departed from the project after months of “increasingly challenging” relations with the game’s audio director. Schachner also provided no further details about the potential release of MW2’s soundtrack. Shortly...
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
