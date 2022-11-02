Read full article on original website
Expert shares low maintenance anti-ageing tips to combat grey and thinning hair
When we think of anti-ageing and the tips and tricks we can try to keep a youthful look, we are probably all guilty of hyper-fixating on our skin, but did you know that our hair is actually one of the things that can age us the most?. Combatting greys can...
Investigation finds HSE rehired disgraced doctor who once again faces organ retention complaints
More than two decades after Ireland’s first organ retention scandal, an investigation by RTE found the HSE rehired the retired doctor at the centre of the controversy, who is now once again facing complaints over retaining the organs of babies without the knowledge of their grieving parents. Pathologist Dr...
Proud Dad Ronan Keating sees daughter Missy off to Australia with heartfelt message
Proud father Ronan Keating has shared that his daughter Missy departs for Australia today. The Life Is A Rollercoaster singer has plenty to be proud of, with Missy creating a stellar modelling career, social media presence and TV personality for herself. She is now off to seek new adventures in...
Lorraine Keane steps out in style with husband and daughter at star-studded event
Lorraine Keane stepped out in style with husband Peter and their daughter Emelia at a star-studded bash in Dublin last night. The broadcaster and businesswoman attended the opening night of Little Pyg in the city centre and donned a glamorous outfit for the occasion. Lorraine looked stylish as ever wearing...
Nathan Carter curtailed his night's out because of hectic touring schedule
Nathan Carter says country music legend Philomena Begley is great craic and always up for divilment after she starred in his latest music video. In the video for The Morning After, Nathan can be seen getting into a taxi after a night on the town with Philomena driving it. The...
Karen Koster reacts as co-host Martin King leaves The Six O'Clock Show for Ireland AM
Karen Koster has reacted to the news that her co-host Martin King is leaving The Six O'Clock Show. The much loved presenter has been at the helm of the popular chat show since it debuted as The Seven O'Clock Show back in 2015. But he is now swapping evenings for...
Grainne Seoige left RTE's Crimecall because of pay 'The terms were getting worse'
Grainne Seoige has opened up about leaving RTE's Crimecall because of pay. The broadcaster said there was less of a return coming every year the contract came up for renewal so she decided to step away from the show. She was living in South Africa at the time and flying...
Love Island star Greg O'Shea announced as the replacement for Martin King on The Six O'Clock Show
Greg O'Shea has been announced to take over from Martin King on the Six O'Clock Show. Presenter Martin announced today that he will be departing his role on the evening show to take up a new venture with Ireland AM, and will be joining presenter Elaine Crowley and Katja Mia on the Ireland AM couch.
