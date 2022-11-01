Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lineups.com
Alabama Vs. LSU Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/5/22)
Every few years, it feels like Alabama and LSU football excel to the point where the entire nation’s eyes are on their annual clash. That won’t be the case this weekend- there’s a #1 vs. #2 (AP Poll) matchup in Athens on Saturday. But this game is still going to be excellent, as both teams sit in the top-10 of this season’s first CFP rankings, and while they’re the less talented side, LSU are coming in hot, and they’re the home team; nobody envies the task of road teams in Baton Rouge. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks for what should be an epic SEC rivalry clash.
Auburn football: 2 new names to track in head coaching search
After he spent less than two years on the Plains, the Auburn football program has officially parted ways with Bryan Harsin and a number of his support staff. Cadillac Williams has been historically named as the Tigers’ interim head coach to finish out the season, and the rest of the staffers shuffled around the fill the holes left by the other fired coaches.
Opelika-Auburn News
From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee
Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
etxview.com
Auburn hires next athletics director
Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
Opelika-Auburn News
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
Eufaula, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Faith Academy football team will have a game with Eufaula High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach
The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
Montgomery, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery. The Wellborn High School football team will have a game with Saint James School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. The Saks High School football team will have a game with Trinity Presbyterian School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
PHENIX CITY, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mary G. Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Relocation of U-Save-It Pharmacy celebrated with speeches, ribbon cutting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – U-Save-It Pharmacy in Phenix City has moved to a new location at 616 13th Street in what used to be a Wells Fargo Bank. It was previously located in a smaller building at 1108 13th Street. To celebrate the move, the business’s owners, its employees, East Alabama Chamber of Commerce […]
Russell County jury convicts Phenix City man in 2017 murder of collegiate basketball player
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man was convicted of murder by a Russell County Circuit Court jury Friday in killing a 19-year-old college basketball player. Steven Williams, 48, shot Quoyai Shorter to death on July 28, 2017, on 8th Street. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Williams, Russell […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels
The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
Rev. Roy Plummer remembered as a community leader as Columbus says good-bye
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hundreds of mourners showed up at the Columbus Civic Center today to pay respects to a soldier, pastor, and community leader. Rev. Roy Plummer was remembered as a leader who served his flock and his community with grace and dignity. The life of Jamaican-born Roy George Plummer was celebrated at the […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Legacy Seafood Market and Barbeque of Millbrook celebrates First Anniversary Today
Legacy Seafood Market opened up their doors to the community on November 4th 2021. Since opening, it has grown into a thriving seafood market, bringing in many customers throughout the River Region area. The market not only sells fresh seafood, but also incorporated barbeque as well. It is located in the Ashton Plaza Shopping Center off of Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
cenlanow.com
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Alabama homicide appears to be self-defense
Editor’s Note: This publication originally reported the location as Hurtsboro. It has been adjusted to Hatchechubbee. UPDATE 10/31/2022 5:10 p.m.: The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released further details regarding this shooting. Deputies responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from 40-year-old Janet Wilborn who said her estranged...
Comments / 0