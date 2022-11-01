ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

lineups.com

Alabama Vs. LSU Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/5/22)

Every few years, it feels like Alabama and LSU football excel to the point where the entire nation’s eyes are on their annual clash. That won’t be the case this weekend- there’s a #1 vs. #2 (AP Poll) matchup in Athens on Saturday. But this game is still going to be excellent, as both teams sit in the top-10 of this season’s first CFP rankings, and while they’re the less talented side, LSU are coming in hot, and they’re the home team; nobody envies the task of road teams in Baton Rouge. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks for what should be an epic SEC rivalry clash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Auburn football: 2 new names to track in head coaching search

After he spent less than two years on the Plains, the Auburn football program has officially parted ways with Bryan Harsin and a number of his support staff. Cadillac Williams has been historically named as the Tigers’ interim head coach to finish out the season, and the rest of the staffers shuffled around the fill the holes left by the other fired coaches.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee

Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
AUBURN, AL
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
MONTGOMERY, AL
High School Football PRO

Eufaula, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Faith Academy football team will have a game with Eufaula High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
EUFAULA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU's next head coach

The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL
High School Football PRO

PHENIX CITY, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mary G. Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
PHENIX CITY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels

The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
MILLBROOK, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.  On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
LANETT, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Legacy Seafood Market and Barbeque of Millbrook celebrates First Anniversary Today

Legacy Seafood Market opened up their doors to the community on November 4th 2021. Since opening, it has grown into a thriving seafood market, bringing in many customers throughout the River Region area. The market not only sells fresh seafood, but also incorporated barbeque as well. It is located in the Ashton Plaza Shopping Center off of Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
MILLBROOK, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
ELMORE, AL

