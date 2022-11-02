This is a press release from the Ferndale Garden Club:. The Ferndale Garden Club invites everyone to a photographic lecture by one of Ferndale’s most active citizens, Mary Enos-Lenardo, recently returned from a trip to three of the Azores Islands of Portugal, from where she and many Ferndale residents are descended. Mary will show photographs from her trip, including the amazing way Azoreans cook on the volcanic heat and incredible flower gardens to the Ferndale Garden Club at the Tuesday November 8 general club meeting. Mary visited “The Triangle” of Islands named Faial, Pico and her family’s home island Sao Jorge (St. George). Garden Club business at 1:00 p.m., the speaker is at 2:00 p.m. at Ferndale’s Town Hall, 834 Main Street, Ferndale, California – enter the parlor at the north, ramped entrance. The program will last about one hour. Everyone is welcome. Mary is a life-long resident, is past-President of the Ferndale Museum and the Ferndale Garden Club, a charter member of the Petrolia Garden Club, and was active in FFA and 4H.

FERNDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO