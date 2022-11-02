Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Recreation Division Expands Arcata Play Center Offerings With First Year Playgroup
Arcata Recreation will expand Arcata Play Center offerings with First Year Playgroup that kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The First Year Playgroup provides infants and their caregivers the opportunity to play in a developmentally responsive environment specially designed for infants in their first year of life. The First Year...
kymkemp.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Completion of Arcata Ridge Trail This Saturday
The City of Arcata invites residents to celebrate the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Sunny Brae Forest on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. The Arcata Ridge Trail has been a City and community priority for over a decade, and its completion marks a monumental achievement in connecting the main tract of the Arcata Community Forest with the Sunny Brae Forest Tract. The Arcata Ridge Trail now provides hikers, equestrians and bicyclists the opportunity to traverse on a multi-use trail between the South Fork Janes Creek Trailhead on West End Rd. to Margaret Ln. in Sunny Brae.
This Artsy Small Town In California Is A Hidden Gem With Gorgeous Beaches & Breathtaking Forests
California's golden coastline is home to a plethora of quaint, tiny towns that are the perfect destination for escaping the daily grind of city life. Arcata, CA, also known as "Hippie Haven," is a hidden gem in Humboldt County that is home to a beautiful array of beaches and natural forests.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
kymkemp.com
Recreational Camps Accepting Enrollment for Holiday Breaks
Enrollment for youth camps during Thanksgiving and winter break is open now!. Arcata Recreation offers camp during school breaks. Join the Recreation team for three days during Thanksgiving Week, Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23 and two full weeks at winter break Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30 and again Monday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 6.
kymkemp.com
‘Count Down to the Benbow Wine Auction!’: SoHum Health
Wine tasting from 10+ Northern California wineries including Rombauer, Morgan, Portalupi, Briceland, Boatique, Trinity River, Vino Divino, Pennyroyal, and more, plus beer from Gyppo Ale Mill!. Hors d’oeuvres by local favorites – Il Forno Bakery, J Catering & Cafe Feast. Live auction with auctioneer Tom Allman and silent...
kymkemp.com
CalRTA Blood Drive This Wednesday
This is a press release from the California Retired Teachers Association:. People can also donate at the blood Mobile. Here’s that schedule:. Monday Nov,. 7th. McKinleyville Shopping Center Noon-5:00. Wednesday Nov. 9th. Arcata Co-op Noon-6:00.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Arcata, California
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Michael, “just returned from an MTB adventure in Northern California where we. rode through the redwood trees in the Arcata Community Forest.” We always love seeing photos from where you are riding...
kymkemp.com
Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery Honoring More Than 260 Veterans
This is a press release from Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery:. Observance of Veterans Day will include the placement of American flags on the graves of veterans at Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery in Eureka. There will not be any formal ceremony. Volunteers continue to keep the grounds mowed and maintained. Flags will be placed on the graves of the more than 260 veterans buried at the cemetery. Flags will be in place by Friday, November 11 and will remain through the weekend. The service and sacrifices of veterans of the Civil War, the Indian Wars, the Spanish American War, and both World Wars will be honored. The public is invited to visit the cemetery any day of the year from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Continued public interest and support is appreciated.
kymkemp.com
Ferndale Garden Club Invites Everyone to Photographic Lecture by Mary Enos-Lenardo
This is a press release from the Ferndale Garden Club:. The Ferndale Garden Club invites everyone to a photographic lecture by one of Ferndale’s most active citizens, Mary Enos-Lenardo, recently returned from a trip to three of the Azores Islands of Portugal, from where she and many Ferndale residents are descended. Mary will show photographs from her trip, including the amazing way Azoreans cook on the volcanic heat and incredible flower gardens to the Ferndale Garden Club at the Tuesday November 8 general club meeting. Mary visited “The Triangle” of Islands named Faial, Pico and her family’s home island Sao Jorge (St. George). Garden Club business at 1:00 p.m., the speaker is at 2:00 p.m. at Ferndale’s Town Hall, 834 Main Street, Ferndale, California – enter the parlor at the north, ramped entrance. The program will last about one hour. Everyone is welcome. Mary is a life-long resident, is past-President of the Ferndale Museum and the Ferndale Garden Club, a charter member of the Petrolia Garden Club, and was active in FFA and 4H.
kymkemp.com
Julie Ryan Endorsed by Humboldt County Democratic Central Committee
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
‘We Are Worthy: Artwork of Survivors’ Opens at Brenda Tuxford Gallery
This is a press release from the Ink People Center for the Arts:. “We Are Worthy: Artwork of Survivors,” the new exhibition on view at Brenda Tuxford Gallery, features powerful and inspiring works of art that explore the topic of healing from domestic violence. Exhibition organizer Julie Smiley, a Crescent City-based artist and educator, created several artworks as part of a collaboration with residents at Harrington House, a domestic abuse shelter in Del Norte County. “This exhibition is intended to highlight the inherent value of all people—to explore what enables us to make changes, find support, and thrive in healthier lives,” Smiley stated.
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Recreation Youth Basketball Registration Extended Through November 18th
Registration for Arcata Recreation 2023 Youth Basketball League will close on Friday, Nov. 18. The Recreation Division has extended its previous deadline by one week. Registration is open for youth between first and sixth grades. Beginning the week of Monday, Jan. 9, teams practice one night per week (one hour...
North Coast Journal
Fries to Flan at Humboldt Bay Burgers
The menu on the side of the Humboldt Bay Burger truck parked at 14th and Broadway in Eureka since the end of last month is long — the more than 80 items (not including drinks) are a challenge to the decision averse and, in the case of the sandwiches at the top, the short. But if you ask, co-owner Leobardo Rivera will lean on an elbow at the order window and help you narrow it down.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Woman Shot in the Legs After Bumpy Bald Hills Road Causes Firearm to Discharge; One Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 5, 2022, at about 12:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Elk Camp Fire Station near Orick for the report of a gunshot victim. At the station, deputies contacted a 21-year-old female victim who was...
kymkemp.com
I’m Not a Puddle of Mush, You Are…
Aww! This little cutie is at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Contact them and ask about adoption at (707) 840-9132 or online at humboldtgov.org/377/Animal-Control-Division.
kymkemp.com
Found: Adorable Black and White and Wet All Over Cutie
This cute wet beastie was just found about 11:15 a.m. near Main Dr. and Sawmill Road east of Garberville. If you recognize this sweetie, call (707) 601-6424.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Consents to Police Search of His Home to Try to Find His Missing Firearms
Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson consented today to having his home searched for firearms that he can’t find. At a hearing before visiting Judge Dale Reinholtsen, Arcata’s attorney Tom O’Connell told the judge Watson was ordered to turn in two firearms on Oct. 7. He didn’t comply until Oct. 21, “and then he turned in three.”
