Fall River police arrest 17-year-old in connection to hit-and-run that injured officer

FALL RIVER — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run Friday night that left a Fall River police officer injured. Fall River Police arrested a 17-year-old Fall River resident, according to a press release from the department. Police said the suspect was illegally operating an ATV and fled when the officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of Robeson and Delcar streets.
