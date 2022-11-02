FALL RIVER — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run Friday night that left a Fall River police officer injured. Fall River Police arrested a 17-year-old Fall River resident, according to a press release from the department. Police said the suspect was illegally operating an ATV and fled when the officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of Robeson and Delcar streets.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO