Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
Chiefs Fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if Chiefs Beat Titans This Week Only
The Kansas City Chiefs return from a bye to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. As Kansas City prepares for a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football, DraftKings has an amazing promo for Chiefs fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if the Chiefs beat the Titans! Here’s how it works:
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence
They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
Tom Brady’s 2022 Buccaneers season is eerily reminiscent of 2019 Patriots
Injuries. A stalled offense. Plenty of frustration. In a few key ways, Tom Brady’s season with the Buccaneers resembles his final season with the Patriots. Tom Brady is shaking his head at another failed third-down conversion. It’s not the same Brady on the field, and for some, the blame comes down hard on the forty-something quarterback.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0