Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence

They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tom Brady’s 2022 Buccaneers season is eerily reminiscent of 2019 Patriots

Injuries. A stalled offense. Plenty of frustration. In a few key ways, Tom Brady’s season with the Buccaneers resembles his final season with the Patriots. Tom Brady is shaking his head at another failed third-down conversion. It’s not the same Brady on the field, and for some, the blame comes down hard on the forty-something quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
