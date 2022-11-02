Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
dotesports.com
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
dotesports.com
Odoamne, Excel reportedly reach verbal agreement ahead of 2023 LEC season
Rogue top laner Odoamne has reached a verbal agreement with Excel Esports, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Odoamne has spent the last two seasons with Rogue, carrying the team to its first LEC title this summer. At this year’s World Championship, Rogue were the only Western participant to advance past the group stage of the event.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Expected to be Brought Back Soon
On WWE SmackDown last week, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made a return to the company, and it appears that another former WWE star may follow suit very soon. WWE is interested in signing Mia Yim, according to Dave Meltzer’s report from last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fightful confirmed that WWE is indeed interested in her and that they are aware of her Impact Wrestling deal expiring. No return date has been mentioned, but “she’s expected to be brought back soon.”
dotesports.com
Jankos hints at what’s next for him after leaving G2
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s the end of an era. Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is leaving G2 Esports after five long...
dotesports.com
G2 completes ALGS squad by adding one of the best controller players in Apex
G2 finally has its trio set for year three of the Apex Legends Global Series with a move that continues the org’s reputation of fielding some of the most-feared controller fraggers in Apex. The team signed Nathan “ChaoticMuch” Gajkiewicz to the squad today to join longtime members Dezignful and Resultuh.
dotesports.com
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
dotesports.com
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 is reportedly replacing a veteran star on its LCS roster for 2023
Even after winning an LCS championship this past Summer Split, Cloud9 might be making some moves to improve its League of Legends roster for 2023. The team has reached verbal agreements with German mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev and former Gen.G Academy mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, according to a report by Blix.GG’s Alejandro Gomis. Additionally, the report claims the former will be the new starter for the LCS squad, while the latter will play for the organization’s Academy team.
dotesports.com
A rising LEC top laner claims they’ll be teamless going into 2023
Although a few days remain until the 2022 League of Legends World Championship wraps up, eliminated players are well into the process of exploring their options for next season. In Europe’s LEC, the offseason is in full swing, and today, a veteran player said that they’ll be without a squad when the season picks up again in January.
dotesports.com
A new record will be broken in the final of Worlds 2022—no matter the outcome
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Packed with upsets, unique picks like Heimerdinger support, a series of records set, and thrilling teamfights,...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
dotesports.com
New Sion interaction has him bouncing around like a pinball in League of Legends
Syndra got a mid-scope update with League of Legends Patch 12.19, and the community received it with open arms since it brought the champion back to relevance again after she started to fall behind the rest of the pack. But with new changes, there are, of course, new bugs. Vandril,...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards” to go along with it?
Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
Comments / 0