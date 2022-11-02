Read full article on original website
WCPO
Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill introduced by a republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway. The pandemic divided Ohioans and exacerbated an already growing movement...
wvxu.org
Abortion rates in Ohio on the decline, plus more top stories
There are new numbers out showing the impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Ohio saw a decrease in abortions by 65% from April to August. Ohio instituted a six-week abortion ban immediately following the Dobbs decision in June. In September, a Hamilton Common Pleas judge placed a hold on Ohio’s six-week ban, which Attorney General Dave Yost is appealing. For now, abortion in Ohio is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll
The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
WOUB
Ohio State Board of Education considering several proposals regarding new federal LGBTQ policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Conservative members of the Ohio State Board of Education have offered different proposals to counter a pending federal rule that would require schools to follow LGBTQ anti-discrimination policies in order to receive funding for things like school lunch programs. Some of the resolutions...
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
wvxu.org
Ohio law banning local gun control ordinances has been put on hold by a court
A Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge has issued a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of a state law that bans local governments from passing their own gun-control measures. In his order, Judge Stephen McIntosh froze the law which the City of Columbus argued violates its constitutional right to home-rule authority...
Cleveland.com news quiz: A proposed change to the Ohio Constitution would allow what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It seems there always is a proposal to change the Ohio Constitution. This week, Attorney General David Yost’s office approved a petition seeking to amend Article II. But what will it actually do?. That’s the first question of this week’s news quiz, a test of...
Ohio's 2022 midterm election: Who's running and what to know
There are several important races in Ohio this year, including Gov. DeWine's bid for reelection and the fight between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate.
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
wvxu.org
Bill likely coming up in lame duck could require Ohio voters to have a photo ID
A bill to make changes in Ohio voting laws is likely a top priority for Republicans in the lame duck legislative session after the election and it’s expected to be a version of a bill many Republicans already support. But this time it would include an element that’s new...
How much each of Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates has in contributions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates are virtually tied in the polls, but one contender’s mountain of campaign cash towers over the other. Less than a week remains until Nov. 8, which is Election Day, and Democrat Tim Ryan’s campaign committee has raised more than $48 million in donations – a stark financial […]
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Ohio judge freezes state laws banning local gun-control ordinances
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Resurrecting a years-old debate over cities’ home-rule powers, a Franklin County judge on Thursday temporarily placed on hold parts of two Ohio laws that prohibit local governments from passing their own gun-control ordinances. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, in his order issuing a preliminary injunction...
ideastream.org
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that Democrats and gun control groups have often criticized for banning cities from passing gun restrictions that supersede state rules.
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Columbia Gas reminding Ohio residents of federally-funded bill assistance program
(WOWK) — Columbia Gas is reminding Ohioans that financial assistance is available this winter through the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP. The Ohio Department of Development says the program is federally funded and helps Ohioans pay for home energy bills. They say it is a one-time benefit that is applied to either […]
