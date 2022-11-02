ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Related
WCPO

Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill introduced by a republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway. The pandemic divided Ohioans and exacerbated an already growing movement...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Abortion rates in Ohio on the decline, plus more top stories

There are new numbers out showing the impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Ohio saw a decrease in abortions by 65% from April to August. Ohio instituted a six-week abortion ban immediately following the Dobbs decision in June. In September, a Hamilton Common Pleas judge placed a hold on Ohio’s six-week ban, which Attorney General Dave Yost is appealing. For now, abortion in Ohio is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How split ballots could decide Ohio’s statewide races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day gets closer, experts on both sides of the aisle are talking about split ballots — when someone votes Republican for one top race on the ballot and Democrat for the other. “It’s a pattern in Ohio that’s actually played out quite often,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said. Pepper […]
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Ohio law banning local gun control ordinances has been put on hold by a court

A Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge has issued a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of a state law that bans local governments from passing their own gun-control measures. In his order, Judge Stephen McIntosh froze the law which the City of Columbus argued violates its constitutional right to home-rule authority...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio judge freezes state laws banning local gun-control ordinances

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Resurrecting a years-old debate over cities’ home-rule powers, a Franklin County judge on Thursday temporarily placed on hold parts of two Ohio laws that prohibit local governments from passing their own gun-control ordinances. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, in his order issuing a preliminary injunction...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that Democrats and gun control groups have often criticized for banning cities from passing gun restrictions that supersede state rules.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy