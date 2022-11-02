Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Warmer for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We finally made it toward the end of the week and it's been a pretty windy few days. Thankfully winds have finally calmed down and we can expect that even for our upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs are a little warmer today, but get ready for...
kyma.com
Seasonable start to November before major weather changes enters the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting November off with seasonably warm and dry conditions before a storm system passes through the region by the middle of this week. A polar trough will sweep through Southern California which a major cold front will drop our temperatures 15-20 degrees normal later this week.
calexicochronicle.com
Calipatria Gets $3.9M for Storm Drainage Upgrades
CALIPATRIA – In 2012, residents of Calipatria’s east side woke up to water either all the way up to their doorstep or already inside their homes. A nearby canal had overflowed, sending water toward the Salton Sea due to what was being call a “100-year storm” that hit the Imperial Valley at the time.
kyma.com
Imperial County seeing early RSV cases
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Health Department in Imperial County, RSV cases are seeing earlier than expected after Orange County declared a state of emergency on Monday, October 31. What is RSV?. According to the CDC, the respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that...
kyma.com
Local swimmers eye state meet after Colorado River Championship
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - This past Friday and Saturday the Colorado River Swim and Dive Championships took place at the Valley Aquatic Center in Yuma. The event included teams from Cibola high school, Kofa, Yuma, Gila Ridge, San Luis, Mohave, Lake Havasu, Kingman and Lee Williams High Schools. The Cibola boys and girls teams won the overall team events for the second year in a row.
New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) appointed Brandon Shipwash as the new Captain for the El Centro area. The post New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed appeared first on KYMA.
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
cbp.gov
Smuggler’s One – ‘Track’ Mind Leads Calexico CBP Officers to Intercept More Than 400 Pounds of Deadly Narcotics Hidden Inside Railcars
CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry discovered 486.06 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three railcars in two different events during routine inspections at the Calexico rail yard. “Using natural compartments on railcars is only one of the...
calexicochronicle.com
Heffernan Memorial Hosts Urgent Care Groundbreaking
CALEXICO – Calexico residents became one step closer to urgent care medical services with the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s recent groundbreaking for its new Urgent Care Center. Located at the northeast corner of Mary Avenue and Fourth Street, the new facility will be within walking distance of San...
Yuma ranks top 10 in up-and-coming real estate markets
According to a recent study Yuma ranked top ten in up-and-coming real estate markets across the United States. The post Yuma ranks top 10 in up-and-coming real estate markets appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting
EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez, city of residence unknown, was arrested a couple hours...
kyma.com
Alleged shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. This comes after another shooting just a week ago today on 5th street near South May Avenue. Sheriff's deputies detained a man, who was later transported...
kyma.com
Local runners qualify for state Cross Country meet
GILBERT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Local runners competed in the section cross country meets for Division I and Division II at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Thursday. In Division I, the Cibola boys team qualified for the state meet with junior #1 runner Alan Ornelas leading the way for the Raiders placing 8th overall with a time of 17:00.
kyma.com
Matadors volleyball season ends at home in Region I championship
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western volleyball team had their 11 game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night in the Region I Championship game against Eastern Arizona. The Gila Monsters got their revenge on the Lady Matadors, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-16 & 25-22. After...
thedesertreview.com
Railroad Murder suspect found guilty
EL CENTRO — Rosita Torres, a suspect in connection to the 2019 homicide and bin burning of Raul Esparza was found guilty by the jury on all three counts of PC 187 murder (first degree), PC 182 conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and arson. The guilty verdict was...
thedesertreview.com
Board of Supervisors addresses low-flying military aircraft
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Acting Airport Manager Jenell Guerrero and Imperial County staff drafted and submitted a letter that was presented before the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 1 regarding the flight patterns of military aircraft in the county. Representatives of Imperial had previously expressed...
