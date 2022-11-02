Republicans won't touch your Medicare benefits. But insolvency looms without changes.

Necessary changes to Social Security and Medicare are politically possible only if both parties agree to them. That happens only if Democrats stop weaponizing the programs to scare voters.

USA TODAY

What issues really drive Republican voters to the polls? Is it cutting Medicare? Is it abolishing Social Security?

Even if Republicans gain control of both the House and Senate next week, there's little credible evidence that they will reduce Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security benefits.

Yet, Democrats have claimed for months that Republicans plan to rip the social safety net to shreds if they win back the House.