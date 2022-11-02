ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans won't touch your Medicare benefits. But insolvency looms without changes.

By Chris Schlak, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Necessary changes to Social Security and Medicare are politically possible only if both parties agree to them. That happens only if Democrats stop weaponizing the programs to scare voters.

What issues really drive Republican voters to the polls? Is it cutting Medicare? Is it abolishing Social Security?

Even if Republicans gain control of both the House and Senate next week, there's little credible evidence that they will reduce Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security benefits.

Yet, Democrats have claimed for months that Republicans plan to rip the social safety net to shreds if they win back the House.

Steve Jenson
2d ago

Stop giving our money to illegals! And stop giving it to countries that take our money yet want to kill us where we stand. The solution is so easy. Except to many politicians depend on their kickbacks as they screw us.

jeffrey schmiedeck
2d ago

Give back the money that was taken out to fund ware. If we can give money to Ukraine, Egypt Israel for Military weapons we can afford Medicare. Stop giving foreign country’s money !

NW12
2d ago

how about diaper Donnie give back the millions of dollars, he gave to billionaires that don't even need it!!

