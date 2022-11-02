ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

No debate about it: Attorney General Tish James shouldn’t have ducked debating her opponent

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

State Attorney General Tish James, running for her second term, will not be debating her Republican challenger Michael Henry tonight on NY1, having refused the cable channel’s invitation. She is wrong to duck what would have been the only face-off of this campaign. The voters of New York deserve much better.

James’ ticket mates — Gov. Hochul, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Sen. Chuck Schumer — have all met their GOP rivals on TV for an hour, making the AG the only fraidy cat in the bunch.

Her campaign says that Henry lies when he calls her responsible for the increase in violent crime on our streets, a falsehood they don’t want to let him broadcast. The excuse doesn’t fly. If he’s being dishonest, Ms. Attorney General, go on the tube and set the record straight — just as Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden did when facing the falsehood-spewing volcano named Donald Trump.

It’s true that James is the chief legal officer of New York State, not a prosecutor, so she only bears a tenuous relationship to crime trends. What Henry is probably talking about are the changes in the state’s bail laws enacted by the governor and Legislature. James didn’t have much to do with those reforms, but she has supported them, at least until recently, when she suggested she might not entirely.

In any event, she should engage — and let voters hear her position clearly.

We know that James, who is ahead in polls and in money raised, thinks she has nothing to gain and lots to lose. But answering questions from moderators and rebutting her opponent is part of the process in a healthy democracy. Even heavily favored Schumer and DiNapoli understood by receiving slings and arrows from their longshot rivals, it shows a modicum of respect for voters.

There’s still time for a debate before next Tuesday. James should take it. She’s not elevating her rival. She’s giving the voters a once-every-four-years chance to see her in an unscripted setting against a political rival.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 4

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates seek New York chief judge to move past ‘regressive’ DiFiore legacy

The premature retirement of New York state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore leaves a big hole to fill on the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. Gov. Kathy Hochul could make her mark on the court with this pick and activists want her to pick a new kind of chief judge that would address the “regressive” legacy of DiFiore.
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday.  One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

James, Henry face off in New York attorney general’s race

When New Yorkers vote this election season, they will be choosing an attorney general for the next four years. Democrat Leticia James is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Republican attorney Michael Henry. The two candidates have different views on how the Attorney General’s Office should operate. During...
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin

Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
FLORIDA STATE
wrvo.org

New York could face 'political earthquake' come Election Day

With Election Day right around the corner, what might we expect to see once the polls close? Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said the momentum during the midterms has moved behind Republican candidates. "I'm reasonably certain in saying the Republicans are going to...
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Square News

NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge

An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor

Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
WRGB

Hochul defends bail reform in Keaira Hudson case

The domestic violence related homicide of a Cheektowaga woman is playing a big part in the state’s race for govenor in the final days leading up to the election. The family of Keaira Hudson is now blaming bail reform and Governor Kathy Hochul for Hudson’s death, something echoed by Republican candidate, Congressman Lee Zeldin.
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy