Holland, MI

2023 Tulip Time Festival entertainment and exhibition line-up released

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35btOv_0ivTAAAx00

The wait is over!

The entertainment and exhibition line-up for the 2023 Tulip Time Festiva l has been released.

The festival will happen May 6-14 and FOX 17 is the official media partner for the 2023 event. Tickets for shows go on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.

RELATED: Tulip Time announces Top 20 finalists for 2023 First Bloem Festival Artwork Competition

Below is the line-up for the 2023 Tulip Time Festival:

International Exhibitions

  • Tulip Immersion Garden – One of the most popular Tulip Time exhibits, world-renowned Dutch horticulturist, Ibo Gülsen will display over 50,000 tulips in three stunning, raised displays to immerse guests in chest and eye-level tulips.

Here’s a look at the first year of the Immersive Garden in 2022.

New exhibits at Tulip Time this year

Musical Entertainment

  • Sara Evans
  • Girl Named Tom
  • Elton Rohn – The Premier Elton John Tribute Show
Tulip Time

New and Returning

  • Artisan Market - This year, the Artisan Market will be moving to the spacious Ottawa County Fairgrounds on Ottawa Beach Road in Holland. The Artisan Market will run from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 7, 2023.
  • Historic Walking Tours - Costumed guides will show guests around the historical sites of Holland, providing an up-close visit to many sites and icons that make up our wonderful city.
Mark Reiman Photography

  • Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tastings - Tulip City Brewstillery will be hosting this guided tasting with a historic spin.
  • Community Dutch Dance Lessons - Participants will be shown some beginner moves of Dutch Dance to take home and show off to their friends and family!
  • Dutch Dance Style Show - Local Dutch Dancers will strut their stuff in full costume, showing off their handmade, historically accurate dresses and suits from different provinces of the Netherlands.
  • Pass the Shoe Ceremony - As high school seniors leave the world of youth Dutch Dancing behind, they will “pass the shoe” to the next generation of high school dancers.
  • Art in Bloom Fine Art Showcase - The Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase will be open from Saturday, May 6 to Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Holland Civic Center Place.
  • Tall Ship Dockside Tour - The Friends Good Will tall shop will be moored at Boatwerks restaurants and available for dockside tours.
Tulip Time Prep

Street Parades

  • Gentex Kinderparade – Elementary school children will line up with their teachers and school administrators in full costumes and smiling faces as they march together through downtown Holland on May 11.
  • Quality Car Wash Volksparade - The Quality Car Wash Volksparade parade will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
FOX 17

Local Performing Arts Series

  • Dazzle! A Tulip Time Talent Showcase - Dazzle! will be performing on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, at Central Wesleyan Church in Holland
  • Nana’s Naughty Knickers - Nana’s Naughty Knickers will be performed by the Holland Community Theatre throughout the festival.
  • American Legion Band - The Holland American Legion Band will be performing on Monday, May 10, 2023, at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts.
  • Dutch Organ Music Old and New (1521 – Today!) - The Dutch Organ concert will be performing Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Hope Church
  • Quilt Show - The Quilt Show will run from Saturday, May 6, through Sunday, May 14, 2023, with the winner of the Quilt Raffle being announced Sunday, May 16.
  • Floral Arranging Class - The classes take place at their beautiful Holland flower shop location where you can browse through a vast assortment of occasion-themed gifts, Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
  • Tulip Time Run - This run offers a 10k, a 5k, and a Kid’s Fun Run option for runners of all ages and skill levels. The run will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Registration is open at TulipTime.com/run.
Holland hosts Fall Fest, plants bulbs for Tulip Time Diving into Dutch culture at the Windmill Island Gardens
FOX 17

