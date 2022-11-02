Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
theava.com
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
mendofever.com
Two Trailers Engulfed in Flames at Wildwood Campground East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic beginning at approximately 3:12 p.m. indicates that two trailers were on fire at Wildwood Campground at 29700 Highway 20 east of Fort Bragg. The fire is reportedly spread into nearby vegetation necessitating a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Within ten minutes of the...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police Department warns of scam involving impersonation of an officer
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department said a scammer is using the identity of one of its officers in order to steal money from community members. The agency said that it learned of the scam on Wednesday. Police said an as-yet unidentified individual is impersonating Lakeport Police Sgt....
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Nov. 10
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked in County Jail After Deputies Allegedly Find Him Intoxicated and Siphoning Gas
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject...
mendofever.com
Male Kicked In Door, Brandishing Weapon – Ukiah Police Logs 10.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
2 suspects arrested following double shooting in Santa Rosa
SAN RAFAEL -- Santa Rosa police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday a week after a shooting left two victims critically hurt.The shooting happened on October 28 just before 9 p.m. on Quigg Drive near Mission Boulevard and Sonoma Highway/Highway 12. Santa Rosa police said responding officers found one victim in the middle of Mission Blvd. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.While officers tended to that victim, a second gunshot victim was found on the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. He was also transported to a hospital with injuries...
Lake County News
County of Lake working on plan to purchase Kelseyville Senior Center
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A plan currently under consideration by the county of Lake would give the Kelseyville Senior Center the unique distinction of having been purchased with funds provided by the county government twice in a 20-year span. The timing of the proposal from District 5 Supervisor Jessica...
ksro.com
Two Remain Hospitalized After Shooting in Santa Rosa
Two people are still hospitalized in critical condition six days after a double shooting in Santa Rosa. Both victims were shot Friday night, after an argument turned violent on Quigg Drive. Police who came to the aid of the first reported victim found the second one nearby. A maximum $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. The Santa Rosa Police Department plans to release more details about the shooting either today or tomorrow.
Lake County News
Lake County Planning Commission discusses countywide parks improvement project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Planning Commission last week approved the general plan conformity of a countywide park project. The commission discussed the Public Services Department’s parks improvement project, which involves 14 parks, during its brief meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27. “This is kind of a...
Lake County News
Board of Supervisors approves moving forward on 38% raise for members
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors is poised to give its members one of the largest raises in its history after voting to take the next steps to increase its pay during its meeting on Tuesday. With Supervisor Moke Simon absent, the board voted 4-0 to direct...
mendofever.com
Tiny Temblor Rattles the Hills East of Lake Mendocino
The United State Geological Survey Earthquake map indicates that around 5:37 this evening a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the hills east of Lake Mendocino. The epicenter appears to be near Highway 20 southeast of J Bar S Ranch. The earthquake’s depth is reported to be one-half a kilometer and its...
Lake County News
Feline panleukopenia outbreak in north Lakeport area
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — County officials are alerting pet owners in Lakeport regarding the outbreak of an infectious disease that affects cats. Lake County Animal Care and Control has become aware of multiple documented cases of feline panleukopenia in the 5300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Feline panleukopenia is a...
ksro.com
Solo Crash on Highway 101 in Mendocino County Kills Driver
A man has died after crashing into an oak tree in Mendocino County. It occurred Saturday morning on Highway 101 near Hopland when an SUV “made an unsafe turning movement.” It veered off the east edge of the roadway, just north of La Franchi Road, and crashed into a tree causing the SUV to catch on fire. The driver, who’s identity hasn’t been released, died of his injuries at the scene. It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
New billboard warns Sonoma County of fentanyl’s dangers
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A new billboard constructed along a Sonoma County road displays a photograph of a young woman being zipped into a body bag. The stark image is part of the Sonoma County District Attorney’s efforts to sound the alarm over the dangers of fentanyl.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Mendocino County
The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
