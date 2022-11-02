Fans troll ‘walking CTE machine’ Brendan Schaub for calling Conor McGregor the “best counter striker of all time”

Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds
Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
Raleigh News & Observer
Yair Rodriguez to UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Are you a man of your word?’
Yair Rodriguez wants a direct shot at the UFC featherweight title – not the interim. With champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) looking to move up in weight and challenge newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev, numerous top 145-pounders have been vying for a title shot. Among them...
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle
A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
John McCarthy shares his thoughts on a possible Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “Too fast, too big; that’s not a good fight”
John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the possibility of Jake Paul taking on Nate Diaz in his next boxing match. Last weekend, Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva to move to 6-0 in his pro boxing career. He did so after dropping ‘The Spider’ in the last round, ultimately proving many critics wrong who thought he’d be overmatched.
Sean O’Malley thinks there’s a “very good chance” Jake Paul would defeat Nate Diaz in potential boxing match: “It would be an epic fight”
Sean O’Malley hopes Jake Paul boxes Nate Diaz next time out. Last Saturday, Paul improved to 6-0 as a boxer with the biggest win of his career as he defeated Anderson Silva by decision. Following the win, he called out Diaz after the Stockton native got into it with his team. It’s a fight that many fans want to see, including Sean O’Malley.
Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”
Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.
MMAmania.com
Five fighters miss weight at historically-disastrous UFC weigh ins — except emaciated flyweight who looks like death
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) appears to have set a new mark for the modern era of weight cutting, thanks to a whopping FIVE scale fails at the UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in festivities on Friday morning, just one day ahead of the “Rodriguez vs. Lemos” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Nov. 5) from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Watch | Weili Zhang shows incredible strength by lifting UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang looks ready to earn back her gold. ‘Magnum’ has been out of action since her rematch with Joanna Jędrzejczyk in June. Their first outing two years prior was one of the greatest women’s MMA fights of all time. Zhang won that first bout by split decision, but wouldn’t need the judges in the second.
nodq.com
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “She Hulk” photo shoot for Halloween 2022
Kimsan Exactly. I remember a conversation a long while back that social media is a good tool for advertising, keeping in touch with family and friends but good grief, some just don't know the difference... Butch (Pete Dunne) explains why he doesn't enjoy using social media - NoDQ.com: WWE and...
MMA Fighting
Free agent Lyoto Machida names ideal opponents for ‘farewell fight’ in UFC
Lyoto Machida wants to return to the UFC for the final fight of his MMA career. A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Machida parted ways with the UFC in 2018 after back-to-back wins over Vitor Belfort and Eryk Anders to join Bellator. He was victorious against Rafael Carvalho and Chael Sonnen in his first appearances inside the Bellator cage, but lost his next four versus Gegard Mousasi, Phil Davis, Ryan Bader, and Fabian Edwards.
MMAmania.com
Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX
Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64. Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick
Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Matous Kaluba breaks out Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor impressions in all-time stinker
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. I pride myself on being able to avoid certain things...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Rodriguez vs. Lemos
All-action Strawweights get the spotlight inside UFC APEX this Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022) when Marina Rodriguez battles Amanda Lemos in a clash of top contenders. UFC Vegas 64 will also see Neil Magny face Daniel Rodriguez in a pivotal Welterweight battle and Tagir Ulanbekov square off with Nate Maness in the latter’s Flyweight debut.
Paulo Costa Blasts ‘Miserable’ UFC Contract, Teases Boxing Move
Paulo Costa is not happy with his current UFC deal, and could make the decision to jump over to boxing instead. Costa has made quite the name for himself throughout his current run with the UFC. Signing with the promotion back in 2017, Costa has only lost two fights under the promotion’s banner. Those also ... Read more
Yardbarker
Mike Tyson Hypes AEW Rampage Appearance Set For 11/4/22: You Never Know What To Expecr
Mike Tyson hypes his upcoming appearance on AEW Rampage. Mike Tyson will be appearing on the November 4, 2022, episode of AEW Rampage from Atlantic City, New Jersey. In a new press release, Tony Khan and Mike Tyson hype the upcoming appearance. From AEW:. Nov. 2, 2022 – Ahead of...
Comments / 0