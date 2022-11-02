CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up

The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze.

On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the Sisters area, settlers built trails and tunnels through the deep snow to reach their farm buildings and livestock. It was difficult to feed stock, and those animals that were on the range suffered numerous fatalities. Stock in the Prineville area fared better than outlying areas because plenty of hay had been stacked and available for feed. In other areas, the loss of livestock was tremendous. The snow piled into a deep blanket that partly buried farm buildings, and wagon freight was nearly impossible and resulted in almost total isolation for several weeks. Fortunately, most ranchers had stored provisions, but water had to be obtained by melting snow or ice. The snow remained on the ground until March.

The following spring, range riders found carcasses of several cattle huddled under juniper trees in a standing position. The animals that had sought shelter under the trees were frozen stiff by the intense cold. Some carcasses were found with manes and tails missing, as they were eaten by starving creatures. Bark was eaten from trees, and for years, the girdled dead trees stood as reminders of the terrible storm. Some sheep ranchers lost entire herds during the storm. The Brown brothers, of the Wagontire area, lost a herd of nearly 2,500 sheep, and Alonzo Boyce lost a herd of nearly 1,500 sheep on Agency Plains north of Madras. Even after the thaw, carcasses remained standing upright until spring winds or praying carnivores toppled the grim reminders of the unprecedented storm. It was a devastating blow to the fledgling stock industry in Central Oregon.

There was only one known loss of human life during this event, but many ranchers were stranded for months, and there were many narrow escapes. Once spring arrived, there was a large runoff that resulted in a heavy flood, nearly destroying existing bridges across the Deschutes and Crooked rivers. This storm was far more devastating than the "Blue Snow" of 1919.