Jefferson County, OR

Sheriff and deputies to earn state awards

By Pat Kruis
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
The Oregon State Sheriff's Association will award honors to Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock, Detectives Tyler Anderson and Josh Roth, and Deputies Jeremy Skeels and Stephen Witherow for their involvement in the July 22 shooting of Rafael Gomez. Gomez allegedly stole a semi-automatic rifle from an unlocked truck at the fairgrounds during the Jefferson County Fair. Witnesses say Gomez threatened several people with the gun as he ran from the fair and across Highway 97. The assailant's gun jammed. Law enforcement gunfire shot and injured Gomez before he harmed anyone. An unnamed civilian will also receive an award from the OSSA.

The awards will be given at a ceremony Dec. 8. More details about the actions of the recipients will be released at that time.

Madras, OR
