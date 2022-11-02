Two Warm Springs groups receive $510,000 for community projects

Visit Bend gives money to The Museum at Warm Springs and the Warm Springs Community Action Team

Two Warm Springs projects are won grants from the 2022 Visit Bend Sustainability Fund. The fund has awarded $1,450,000 to nine projects this year.

"We are depending on our partners and local organizations to come to us with their big ideas. We look forward to funding projects that benefit all members of our visiting and local community that have a useful life of greater than 10 years and have a substantial use by visitors," said Visit Bend on its website.

The Museum at Warm Springs won a $260,000 grant to restore the exterior of the museum. The project will add safety and security improvements to the park, picnic and nature area around the museum.

"When complete, this project will provide Museum visitors with a unique, interpretive experience in the Warm Springs natural environment," stated the grant application.

The project intends to enhance the connection to the nature outside the museum, with a secure natural area, walking paths and flora and fauna viewing around Shi-tike Creek.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team also received a grant for its commissary restoration project. The $250,000 grant will fund the construction of the pavilion and food court area outside the existing commissary building.

In April, the team moved the historic commissary building approximately 1,000 feet to its new location near Highway 26. The building is being repurposed as a community and visitors center and economic hub. Plans feature office and retail space, as well as food carts, bathrooms and outdoor areas.

The pavilion position of the project funded by this grant will add on to the existing building, and is set to open in 2023. Planners hope to bring economic opportunities to the community and attract travelers along Highway 26.

"It will enable us to develop an outdoor pavilion with room for three food carts and two 'shorthouse' kitchens," said WSCAT director Chris Watson. "The pavilion will provide space for people to eat and will also house a weekly outdoor market and serve as a local entertainment and convening venue. We are really excited about it."