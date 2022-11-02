Nov. 2 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and more

Pickleball comes alive in Newberg

To the editor:

Pickleball is alive and thriving in Newberg. We have a club of around 100 members and we have had four tournaments in the past two years totaling more than 600 participants. Doing this required taping lines on the existing tennis courts, a labor-intensive task to say the least. CPRD to the rescue! Newberg Pickleball Club and the CPRD Pickleball Advisory Committee would like to thank Bryan Stewart, Howard Whitman and their crew for the excellent job they did repairing and painting the 12 pickleball courts at Jaquith.

They spent eight days on their hands and knees creating a very professional result. Everyone who has played there, tennis and pickleball, likes the differentiating colors orange and white and the removal of conflicting lines.

Additionally, we would like to express our appreciation to the CPRD special services staff for making this a priority project. As long as the courts are dry you will find people playing pickleball at the Jaquith courts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Stop by the courts on one of these mornings and ask about how to join and learn the fastest-growing sport in America.

Newberg Pickleball Club and CPRD Pickleball Advisory Committee

Wytoski the clear choice for commissioner

To the editor:

There are two Republicans running for the nonpartisan county commissioner seat in this election. Why should we care who wins?

Beth Wytoski's years of service as Dayton's mayor shows that she is dedicated to focusing on practical, local issues that affect us all. She listens to all the voices in the community and makes decisions based on what's best for us, not just what fits a rigid ideology.

Her opponent has never held elected office and is being promoted by the far-right conservatives on the board who hope to win a trifecta, allowing them to bring their political grandstanding on out of county issues to even greater heights. There's a clear choice here. Join me in voting for Beth Wytoski.

Ed Farrar, Amity

Keep incumbents on the Newberg City Council

To the editor:

I'm a new voter in Newberg. In determining how I'll vote in the City Council elections I developed two big concerns.

I discovered Newberg mayor candidate Bill Rosacker filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2011. With his talk about reducing the city's water bill, I became concerned that he may not understand finance well and will negatively affect the financial standing of our city.

Candidate Robyn Wheatley does not have any business registered in her name with the Oregon Secretary of State; I could only locate an Etsy site. "Business Owner in Wholesale International Distribution" is a generous description for an Etsy store owner, and I hope you agree.

I will be voting to keep our incumbents for Newberg City Council, and I hope you will, too.

Nicole Minor, Newberg

Rogers led delegation with dignity, fun and care

To the editor:

This September, my husband Chuck and I participated in a self-funded delegation trip from Newberg to our sister city, Poysdorf, located in Austria's wine region. The trip sought to gain better understanding through educational, business and cultural exchange. Our group included an educator, a wine maker, a lumber industry executive, a hospitality business owner, a housing developer, a criminal justice professional, the Austrian consul to the Pacific Northwest, Newberg's city manager and Newberg's mayor.

What I'd like to highlight here is how Mayor Rogers (Rick) led our group with dignity, fun and a deep care for people -- both those in our group and those we met. In his official role, Rick represented us exceedingly well, with an atmosphere of interest, knowledge, gaiety and concern. He spoke with everyone from school children to workers to Austrian political leaders. I could not have been prouder to have him as our official Newberg representative. Rick is honest, dedicated, hardworking and cares deeply about Newberg and its residents. We will be very fortunate to have him continue as our mayor.

Re-elect Mayor Rick Rogers!

Lynn Lamping, Dundee

PAC behind three candidates

To the editor:

A group of candidates (Bill Rosacker, Peggy Kilburg and Robin Wheatley) are endorsed and funded by the Community Oriented Public Servants Political Action Committee (COPS PAC), the same PAC that funded and endorsed the Newberg School District's disastrous election.

As shown by what happened at the school district, this PAC has questionable interest in the betterment of our community. They attack staff, are secretive about their decision making, have no respect for others and will destroy our city government, just as they have destroyed the school district.

According to the district website, there are 44 positions open. Previous employees have described the atmosphere at the district as hostile and uncertain. Do we want a repeat for our city and its residents?

Only one person from the PAC is from Newberg. The remaining PAC members are all from out of town (Independence, Tualatin and Bandon). Do you want people from out of town influencing candidates and helping to decide what happens in Newberg? For this reason, I will be researching very closely who I vote for and who is funding them.

Marie Maxwell, Newberg

Rogers the right choice for Newberg

To the editor:

We have an important election coming up for our local government. It is a great opportunity for everyone who can vote to carefully consider our current situation, the facts about candidates, filter out the untruths being easily spread, and vote responsibly. I have a fairly conservative background.

My family worked hard and was self-sufficient, we learned to take care of ourselves and what we have. I served in the Army and am a veteran. My wife's family was also in the Army and we had the opportunity to live in many places across the United States and internationally.

We have seen many examples of people treating each other fairly and unfairly, as well as both outstanding and extremely poor leadership. We taught our kids the ethics that we grew up with of hard work and respect for people.

From the first time I met Rick Rogers, I quickly developed a tremendous respect for him. His background is fascinating; living all over the world and learning about people and cultures. He has seen local governments and organizations that work well and many that do not.

Rick is extremely intelligent and connects knowledge with broad and diverse experiences. He is caring and dedicates his life to making his community better. Rick has the ability to speak and connect with all people, he does not judge, and he listens and makes everyone feel respected and heard.

In every engagement I have seen he is caring and dedicated. He is not a pushover, he is a hard worker and his ethics are beyond reproach. With his family, as a coach, running a business that takes care of people, and as mayor he is fully committed to making the community around him better.

I fully support Rick Rogers for mayor of Newberg. He wants to do the job for the right reasons and serves his community selflessly. He has done excellent work in his first term and is the right choice for Newberg.

Kevin Tucker, Newberg

Wytoski has this reader's vote

To the editor: Earlier this month I attended the candidate forum at George Fox University. I was most impressed by a candidate for county commissioner, Beth Wytoski.

I was pleasantly surprised, having not seen or heard her before. I'd read some brief coverage of her in the Graphic is all.

She seemed to me an exceptionally smart, knowledgeable, experienced leader, very articulate -- impressive.

And equally important, she does not seem to harbor a political agenda -- a rare thing these days. She has my vote.

H.R. Berg, Newberg

Far right trying to deceive voters

To the editor:

I am shocked to hear that the local Republican party is spreading misinformation about the election and ballots -- door to door and on social media.

The Newberg city recorder did not make a mistake, as Kari Hinton supporters are saying. All the cities do it the way she did, except Carlton. That's eight of nine cities, all the same. They've done it that way for years.

It's not a mistake despite Hinton and her far right supporters trying to point fingers and pin blame on anybody but Hinton.

Amity has the same voting structure as Newberg (nominate by position, but elect at large). Their paperwork was exactly the same as Newberg's. Hinton issued that ballot correctly. Why is it wrong in Newberg, but correct in Amity?

Hinton made a mistake, period. Mistakes happen, that's not even the point anymore -- it's the absolute lack of accepting responsibility and hiding behind city employees that makes me wonder if Hinton is the right person for the job.

I'd like to know why do the far right election deniers want Hinton to be in charge of our votes so badly? It should concern us all. Please keep publishing correct information.

Joni Zimmerman, Newberg

Wytoski will do the work of the county

To the editor:

Beth Wytoski has earned my vote. Her work in government as mayor of Dayton for nine years, 14 years on City Council and six years with YCAP have proven over and over that she is a common sense leader who has the commitment and experience to lead Yamhill County.

She has proven that she has the ability to work with other leaders and agencies to move the county forward.

I know I can count on Beth Wytoski to do the work of the citizens of Yamhill County.

John Dorner, Newberg

Vote for Salinas and Wytoski

To the editor:

We are in the midst of an historic election, with a brand-new congressional district (Sixth) with no incumbent. We also have the chance to elect the best-prepared candidate for county commissioner that we've seen in this century.

I support Andrea Salinas for Congress because she is prepared. Unlike her opponent, Salinas has plans and strategies for enacting policies like paid family and medical leave, raising the national minimum wage, funding childcare and adopting meaningful climate policies.

Because she's served in the Oregon Legislature, she is familiar with how government works and has a track record anyone can review.

I also strongly support Beth Wytoski for county commissioner. I can't say enough about how knowledgeable she is about both the issues facing our small towns and the ways to use government to solve those problems.

As a mayor, as a teacher and as a teacher of mayors, Beth understands how government works and how to leverage government to get the services her constituents want and need. She deserves your vote.

Susan Watkins, McMinnville

