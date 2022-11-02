ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Hinton breaks down the election process during open house

By Megan Stewart
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rn3d7_0ivT8iS800 Incumbent Yamhill County clerk assuaged election integrity fears, tours now a tradition

Since the 2020 presidential election, when the term "Stop the Steal" was first coined, voter integrity has been a major concern for many Americans, including some Yamhill County residents.

To assuage any fears about the upcoming midterm election, county clerk Keri Hinton held an open house at her office on Oct. 24 for voters to learn about the election process.

"Election integrity is very important," she said in an email, "and as we are answering calls and fielding questions on a daily basis, it has become apparent that voters do not have a clear picture of our process here in Yamhill County. Voter education across all ages is crucial to our democracy and right to vote."

John Cramer was among the attendees who shared "concern for our nation and the state and the county" regarding election integrity. Cramer and his wife Nanette will be volunteering again as observers during the midterm election.

"We want to make sure we understand the whole process," Nanette Cramer said.

McMinnville residents Craig Pubols and Starr Pendergraft also expressed slight concern about the election process.

"I've never suspected anything wrong here in Yamhill County," Pubols, who will be an observer and collect ballots on election night, said. "But you really got to get into it and see what's going on, so you can just check up to see if everything is going the way it should. I'm sure there are other states that might have some problems, so I decided to get involved."

Pendergraft agreed.

"You know, many people from other states and politicians have said, 'the election was stolen, the election was stolen, there was fraud in the election,'" she said, adding that "it's our civic duty to see that we feel comfortable with the way it was handled and then, if we're not, ask questions or take responsible action, whatever that may be."

Not everyone attended because of integrity concerns, however.

"Most people commented that they wanted to see for themselves and learn what happens to their ballot," Hinton said. "It is one thing to sit at your kitchen table and vote, but to understand how much time and security checkpoints that your ballot goes through to get through the process is important."

Overall, around 60 Yamhill County residents stopped by between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. For the rest of the county who couldn't make it, here's the run down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0ivT8iS800

Yamhill County's election process

Unless dropped off at the front counter, all ballots enter the building through a backdoor to a designated processing room at the county clerk office.

"There are no other access points for ballots to get into the building," Hinton said. "It has to come in a flow. It has to be handled the same way every time. We can't have ballots showing up in different spots (in the building). It all has to come the same way, so that every ballot is processed the same way."

Once the ballots are received, volunteers sort them into tubs based on where they were returned, such as through the mail, from ballot dropboxes, etc. This data is later reported to the state and used locally to determine which ballot dropboxes are the most popular and if an area needs more of them. The ballots are also clumped into numbered batches.

Next in the process is signature checking, performed by trained "sig checkers."

"The most important thing you can do is sign (your ballot)," Hinton said. "If you don't, your ballot's not going to pass this checkpoint."

A ballot will also not pass if the signature does match the one on file or if a voter recently changed their name or residence. In each case, voters will be notified via letter or postcard immediately and given three weeks past election day to rectify the situation.

For instances in which voters have recently moved, their ballots will still be counted as long as they have not voted in the new county; Hinton said she will work with the other county clerk to tie up loose ends.

Once ballots pass the signature checking station, a machine counts the batches. If the reported quantity matches the machine's count, then the ballots are cut open. If the count is off, the batches are returned to the signature checking station and placed under review. This goes for any check point when the numbers do not match.

Next, the ballots are taken to three tables where volunteers open the ballots away from their envelopes in adherence to Oregon's voter confidentiality law. Each table is assigned people from different political parties to prevent cheating. Envelopes and the ballots are stored separately for the rest of the process.

After yet another recount, each batch is given its own yellow security tag. Then, exactly 12 batches are placed in a box and taken downstairs to a "room with no windows," as Hinton described it.

Only three people in the entire county can unlock this room and, unless people are downstairs scanning ballots, it stays locked and empty.

All the machines can do is scan (the kiosks) and store ballots (the central station). Neither the kiosks or the central station have Internet or irrelevant software. IT staff run logic, accuracy and penetration tests before each election, as well as check for wireless access points of views to make certain no signals are coming in or out of the room. Another logic and accuracy test is done afterwards.

"It's all monitored constantly," Hinton said.

The central station is programed so that it can only produce the results of the election after 8 p.m. on election night. Even then, authorized personnel — Hinton and one other person — must go through multiple security steps to extract the information.

The results, carried on a v-drive, are eventually produced in PDF form to prevent anyone from editing or deleting entries. The v-drive is then archived for record-keeping.

The PDF is transferred to another scanned and virus-free thumb drive, which is taken to a workstation in another room so the results can be uploaded onto the county and state websites. County and state staff then work together over the phone to make sure the state's computer read the county's results accurately.

But the work doesn't stop after election night. The state mandates an administrative hand recount after every general and primary election.

"We do not pass until we have done every step of the way," Hinton said.

Voters can expect more open houses

Due to the night's success, Hinton said election open houses will become a tradition before primary and general elections. Depending on how popular tours become, they may also hold them in the off-season as well.

"If a voter has ever been interested in their local elections office, be sure to come to our next open house," Hinton said. "Each time they come, they will probably learn more because as technology and time change, we will continue to add more security measures and improve our election process to ensure an accurate, fair, and secure election."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 2 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 2 - Juan Luis Gomez Sanchez, 36, is wanted on a probation violation for hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Kasey Elizabeth Guenther, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for possession...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 2 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log Oct. 20 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Burlington Drive, Edwards Street, Hayes Street, Haworth Avenue, Argyle Court, Richlands Lane, Sierra Vista Drive and Sitka Avenue. TVF&R personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Third Street, a commercial fire on Laurel Drive, a residential fire on Oakmeade Lane, a burn complaint on Calkins Lane and a commercial fire alarm on Blaine Street. Oct. 21 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Arsonist lights pride flag on fire in Newberg hate crime

Police initiate an investigation into the incident early Monday morning at a home on Villa Road Hate has once again reared its ugly head in Newberg. This time it took the form of an arsonist setting flame to a symbol of solidarity with the LGBTQIA community and was an act that nearly had deadly consequences. Social media blew up on Monday morning when word broke that an unidentifiable individual sprayed a propellant on a pride flag and lit it afire at a home on North Villa Road. The incident was first reported via Facebook later that morning by SchoolBlocProtect Trans...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Arsonist puts flame to pride flag in Newberg

Police initiate an investigation into the incident early Monday morning at a home on Villa Road Hate has once again reared its ugly head in Newberg. This time it took the form of an arsonist setting flame to a symbol of solidarity with the LGBTQIA community and was an act that nearly had deadly consequences. Social media blew up on Monday morning when word broke that an unidentifiable individual sprayed a propellant on a pride flag and lit it afire at a home on North Villa Road. The incident was first reported via Facebook later that morning by SchoolBlocProtect Trans...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Oct. 26 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and moreKeep Rogers as Newberg mayor To the editor: Rick Rogers has served as the mayor of Newberg for the last four years and has proven time and time again that he has the experience, knowledge and dedication to improve the lives of those living in our community. Rick's focus for the next four years will include, but will not be limited to, protecting and improving the city's infrastructure, supporting public safety, and making responsible budgetary and staffing decisions. Rick is the director for Habitat for Humanity...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg mourns death of beloved city councilor

After weeks of hospitalization, Denise Bacon was taken off life support on Oct. 21 Newberg is in mourning. On Oct. 21 at 5:35 p.m., beloved city councilor and community advocate Denis Bacon died surrounded by friends and family after battling lung complications for weeks in the hospital. She was 56, celebrating her birthday just a few days prior. Bacon, who served on the City Council for 14 years up until her death, was admitted to St. Vincent's Hospital in September after a case of COVID-19 intensified symptoms of her autoimmune disorder. A bout of pneumonia followed and, while...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Podcast reminds residents of Newberg's 'giving and generous' nature

Giving Town seeks to offset recent negativity, features local nonprofits, residents After 15 months of intense community division — culminating in heated school board meetings and fiery social media exchanges — many people, including residents, have all but given up on Newberg as a quality place to live. But to many others, these controversies do not reflect Newberg's true essence. Daniel Roberts, a local realtor and George Fox University alum, showcases a more positive side of Newberg in his podcast The Giving Town. "I chose the name The Giving Town because at its core, Newberg has a giving and...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Want to learn how your ballot is counted? Clerk's office slates open house

Set for Oct. 24, the event will allow observers to view the detailed process the county goes through every election cycle The 2020 presidential election gave rise to something never seen before in American politics: the "Big Lie," the insistence by those on the right that the election had been stolen -- despite overwhelming and irrefutable evidence to the contrary -- and that the incumbent should remain in office. Attendant to that phenomenon have been repeated and rampant claims that America's electoral systems are rife with corruption and easily rigged to produce results more in line with the political leanings...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Celebrating the life of Denise Bacon

Residents can honor the city councilor's memory in high school gym from 2-4 p.m. on SundayDenise Bacon, a longtime city councilor and advocate for the community, dedicated her life to serving others and making Newberg a better place. On Sunday, residents have the opportunity to show their gratitude for all she's done. A celebration of life, organized by friend Becky Wallis, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Newberg High School gym. Several people close to Bacon will speak about her impact on their lives and organizers ask that attendees refrain from wearing black. "Denise is someone...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Yamhill County property tax statements in the mail

Department sends out more than 46,600 statements to taxpayers in the county If you check your mail this week and receive a post from Yamhill County, don't be alarmed, it's only your property tax statement. The county mailed more than 46,600 property tax statements on Oct. 18 and, an official said in a press release, is poised to help confused taxpayers navigate the system. "In the weeks that follow, staff in the county's Department of Assessment & Taxation will assist the public with a variety of inquiries, including how property tax bills are determined, what local services are paid for...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

City seeks applicants for spots on myriad commissions, panels, boards

Deadline for applications set for Nov. 4; appointments to follow in mid-December If you have an itch to serve your community as a decision-maker in city government, now's your chance. The city of Newberg has openings on myriad committees, commissions and boards and is looking for applicants. "These volunteer committees lend their time and knowledge to improve our community and make an impact on out city," the city said in a news release last week. Applications are due by midnight Nov. 4; appointments are expected for Dec. 19, primarily by the City Council. For more information, visit bit.ly/volunteer-in-newberg. Openings include...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

More than 38 tons of marijuana seized from farm near Newberg

Sheriff's office leads bust on Stone Road that reveals a large-scale storage and transport operation. The largest marijuana seizure in the century-plus history of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office went down this week on a farm in rural Newberg. YCSO deputies, with help from other public safety agencies, descended on a farm at 14750 N.E. Stone Road on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18. "Investigators found the entire property had been converted to facilitate the growth, storage, processing and packaging of marijuana to be shipped or transported out of the area," a YCSO release said. "Investigators recovered documents and evidence suggesting this...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Civility, economy, homelessness issues discussed at candidate forum

Eleven candidates for local, county, state offices gather at George Fox UniversityLast weekend, Newberg residents got to know candidates for local, county and state offices a little better via a community forum at George Fox University. The four-hour event — organized by the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce, Newberg City Club and the GFU Civility Project — featured 11 candidates for five different positions in the Nov. 8 election. Candidates for state office included incumbent state Rep. Anna Scharf of House District 23 and Democrat Victoria Ernst of House District 24. Both Scarf's and Victoria's opponents, Democrat Kriss...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

School district's Wellness Center opens its doors

Facility will provide medical care as well as traditional mental health services. After months of renovations, the Newberg High School Wellness Center's new quarters are complete. Located in Building K next to the school's tennis courts, the center's doors opened Monday, Oct. 17. Students can now gain access to on-site medical care as well as the same mental health services the district has provided for the past five years. "I have to say, within our community, this school-based health center is the nicest," Tony Buckner, the district's director of special education and a former NHS assistant principal, said...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Good art can come in small packages too

Art Elements Gallery stages 'Tiny Treasures - For Artful Giving' through the end of the year "Tiny Treasures — For Artful Giving," an exhibit featuring small works from a variety of artists, is now on display at Art Elements Gallery in downtown Newberg. "The aim of this art exhibition is to bring attention to the beauty of the little things in life, such as the treasure of a small piece of original artwork," Sarah Moore, the gallery's manager, said in a release. "It is also an opportunity for folks to find unique and thoughtful gifts for loved ones during the...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Forecasters: Prepare to be stuck at home this winter

Experts predict a third consecutive La Nina phenomenon throughout Northwest Oregon Northwest Oregon residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to forecasters who spoke late last month at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast in Portland. The event, presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, was the first in-person gathering of the group since...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Churches show support for controversial Peace Trail Village

Seventy people from five churches gather for prayer walk to support transitional housing project On Oct. 9, nearly 70 people from five local churches gathered for a prayer walk in support of Peace Trail Village, a planned transitional housing project that has delighted some residents and angered others. The village — consisting of eight 300-square-foot cottages, a community space and a laundry facility — will be built on North Valley Friends Church (NVFC) property and provide temporary housing for houseless people in the community. Providence Newberg will offer guests individualized wrap-around care and, once they're ready, help them find...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

LGBTQIA+ activists protest Title IX's religious exemptions, argue discrimination

GFU students, alums join nationwide walkout from Christian universities at school clocktower On Oct. 11, a small group of George Fox University students and alums, clad in rainbow-colored clothing and touting LGBTQIA+ affirming signs and flags, gathered in front of the college's clocktower to demand an end to Title IX's religious exemptions. The walkout protest, called #StrikeoutQueerphobia and taking place on National Coming Out Day, occurred simultaneously at numerous other Christian universities across the country. "Today, we all walked out on universities who have all failed LGBTQIA+ students," said Benny Schorie, a nonbinary GFU student who organized the...
The Newberg Graphic

Former ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme

Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of government property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the former ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. Former ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy