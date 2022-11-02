Hinton breaks down the election process during open house

Incumbent Yamhill County clerk assuaged election integrity fears, tours now a tradition

Since the 2020 presidential election, when the term "Stop the Steal" was first coined, voter integrity has been a major concern for many Americans, including some Yamhill County residents.

To assuage any fears about the upcoming midterm election, county clerk Keri Hinton held an open house at her office on Oct. 24 for voters to learn about the election process.

"Election integrity is very important," she said in an email, "and as we are answering calls and fielding questions on a daily basis, it has become apparent that voters do not have a clear picture of our process here in Yamhill County. Voter education across all ages is crucial to our democracy and right to vote."

John Cramer was among the attendees who shared "concern for our nation and the state and the county" regarding election integrity. Cramer and his wife Nanette will be volunteering again as observers during the midterm election.

"We want to make sure we understand the whole process," Nanette Cramer said.

McMinnville residents Craig Pubols and Starr Pendergraft also expressed slight concern about the election process.

"I've never suspected anything wrong here in Yamhill County," Pubols, who will be an observer and collect ballots on election night, said. "But you really got to get into it and see what's going on, so you can just check up to see if everything is going the way it should. I'm sure there are other states that might have some problems, so I decided to get involved."

Pendergraft agreed.

"You know, many people from other states and politicians have said, 'the election was stolen, the election was stolen, there was fraud in the election,'" she said, adding that "it's our civic duty to see that we feel comfortable with the way it was handled and then, if we're not, ask questions or take responsible action, whatever that may be."

Not everyone attended because of integrity concerns, however.

"Most people commented that they wanted to see for themselves and learn what happens to their ballot," Hinton said. "It is one thing to sit at your kitchen table and vote, but to understand how much time and security checkpoints that your ballot goes through to get through the process is important."

Overall, around 60 Yamhill County residents stopped by between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. For the rest of the county who couldn't make it, here's the run down.

Yamhill County's election process

Unless dropped off at the front counter, all ballots enter the building through a backdoor to a designated processing room at the county clerk office.

"There are no other access points for ballots to get into the building," Hinton said. "It has to come in a flow. It has to be handled the same way every time. We can't have ballots showing up in different spots (in the building). It all has to come the same way, so that every ballot is processed the same way."

Once the ballots are received, volunteers sort them into tubs based on where they were returned, such as through the mail, from ballot dropboxes, etc. This data is later reported to the state and used locally to determine which ballot dropboxes are the most popular and if an area needs more of them. The ballots are also clumped into numbered batches.

Next in the process is signature checking, performed by trained "sig checkers."

"The most important thing you can do is sign (your ballot)," Hinton said. "If you don't, your ballot's not going to pass this checkpoint."

A ballot will also not pass if the signature does match the one on file or if a voter recently changed their name or residence. In each case, voters will be notified via letter or postcard immediately and given three weeks past election day to rectify the situation.

For instances in which voters have recently moved, their ballots will still be counted as long as they have not voted in the new county; Hinton said she will work with the other county clerk to tie up loose ends.

Once ballots pass the signature checking station, a machine counts the batches. If the reported quantity matches the machine's count, then the ballots are cut open. If the count is off, the batches are returned to the signature checking station and placed under review. This goes for any check point when the numbers do not match.

Next, the ballots are taken to three tables where volunteers open the ballots away from their envelopes in adherence to Oregon's voter confidentiality law. Each table is assigned people from different political parties to prevent cheating. Envelopes and the ballots are stored separately for the rest of the process.

After yet another recount, each batch is given its own yellow security tag. Then, exactly 12 batches are placed in a box and taken downstairs to a "room with no windows," as Hinton described it.

Only three people in the entire county can unlock this room and, unless people are downstairs scanning ballots, it stays locked and empty.

All the machines can do is scan (the kiosks) and store ballots (the central station). Neither the kiosks or the central station have Internet or irrelevant software. IT staff run logic, accuracy and penetration tests before each election, as well as check for wireless access points of views to make certain no signals are coming in or out of the room. Another logic and accuracy test is done afterwards.

"It's all monitored constantly," Hinton said.

The central station is programed so that it can only produce the results of the election after 8 p.m. on election night. Even then, authorized personnel — Hinton and one other person — must go through multiple security steps to extract the information.

The results, carried on a v-drive, are eventually produced in PDF form to prevent anyone from editing or deleting entries. The v-drive is then archived for record-keeping.

The PDF is transferred to another scanned and virus-free thumb drive, which is taken to a workstation in another room so the results can be uploaded onto the county and state websites. County and state staff then work together over the phone to make sure the state's computer read the county's results accurately.

But the work doesn't stop after election night. The state mandates an administrative hand recount after every general and primary election.

"We do not pass until we have done every step of the way," Hinton said.

Voters can expect more open houses

Due to the night's success, Hinton said election open houses will become a tradition before primary and general elections. Depending on how popular tours become, they may also hold them in the off-season as well.

"If a voter has ever been interested in their local elections office, be sure to come to our next open house," Hinton said. "Each time they come, they will probably learn more because as technology and time change, we will continue to add more security measures and improve our election process to ensure an accurate, fair, and secure election."

