Yamhill County, OR

Nov. 2 public safety round-up

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVbKe_0ivT8ggg00 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

TVF&R run log

Oct. 20

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Burlington Drive, Edwards Street, Hayes Street, Haworth Avenue, Argyle Court, Richlands Lane, Sierra Vista Drive and Sitka Avenue.

TVF&R personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Third Street, a commercial fire on Laurel Drive, a residential fire on Oakmeade Lane, a burn complaint on Calkins Lane and a commercial fire alarm on Blaine Street.

Oct. 21

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Oak Meadows Loop, Herring Lane, Center Street, McKern Court, Lynn Drive, Aquarius Boulevard, Anna Drive, Fulton Stret, Trunk Road in Dundee and Second Street

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Howard Street.

Oct. 22

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Howard Street, North Street, College Street, Crestview Drive, Blaine Street, Hayes Street, Kramien Road and Brutscher Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a request for public service on Dopp Road and Calkins Lane.

Oct. 23

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Crawford Lane, Buckley Lane, Elva Drive, Alder Street, Lauren Lane, Williams Street and Doris Drive.

TVF&R personnel responded to a brush fire on Lauren Lane and Parrett Mountain Road.

Oct. 24

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Oak Meadows Loop, College Street, Hayes Street, Werth Boulevard, Portland Road, North Street, Center Street, Edwards Street, Third Street, Hulet Lane, Aquarius Boulevard, Quail Drive, Elliott Road, Crestview Drive, Douglas Avenue and School Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a request for public assistance on Sheridan Street.

Oct. 25

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Williams Street, Bayley Road, Blume Lane, Brutscher Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Second Street, Otter Drive, Little Oak Street, Richard Lane, Werth Boulevard, Deborah Road, Church Street, Canyon Drive in Dundee, Marie Avenue, Crestview Drive, Cobblecreek Drive.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire on Hulet Lane.

Oct. 26

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Fryer Hill Road, Garfield Street, Stone Road, Werth Boulevard, Williams Street, Viewcrest Drive, Everest Road, Niederberger Road in Dundee, Howard Street and Alder Street in Dundee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0ivT8ggg00

TVF&R personnel responded to miscellaneous fires on Providence Drive and Veritas Lane.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports

Oct. 22

Timothy Alan Murray, 54, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII. He was booked and released.

Oct. 24

James Mckinley Griffin, 31, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Oct. 25

Santiago Galvan-Lopez, 31, of Newberg, was arrested for violating post-prison supervision. No bail was set and the case is pending.

Oct. 26

Casey Scott Carnahan, 40, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Multnomah County as well as a probation violation in Yamhill County for unlawful delivery of heroin. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Justin Dylan Predko, 31, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation violation. No bail was set and the case is pending.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

Sept. Oct. 21-27

Trent Andrew Conant, 35, of Newberg, was cited for third-degree theft.

Valerie Lindsay Marchant, 47, of Yamhill, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended.

James Mckinley Griffin, 31, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

David Allen Minor, 58, of Newberg, was cited for third-degree theft.

Alexander Daniel Sinsel, 30, of McMinville, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended and hit and run.

Robert Michael Melendez, 28, residence unknown, was arrested for reckless driving and DUII.

Amanda Arena Gonzalez, 40, of Willamina, was arrested for DUII, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Roberto Jaimes Nunez, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, felon in possession of a weapon and PCS.

Rachelle Fernalies Block, 46, of Yamhill, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Santiago Galvan, 31, of Newberg, was arrested for probation violation.

Antonio Baltazar Marroquin, 39, of Newberg, was arrested for PCS.

Michael Kent Davin, 52, of Dundee, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Justin Dylan Predko, 31, of Newberg, was arrested for probation violation.

Alexis Ismael Paloblanco-Martinez, 18, of McMInnville, was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Diego Armando Gonzalez-Hernandez, 20, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII.

Katlyn Alyssa Pascucci, 29, of Lacey, Washington, was arrested for driving while suspended, expired tags and failure to carry and present a license.

Sandra Lou Salinas, 60, of Newberg, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

Stephanie Ann Carr, 31, of Newberg, was cited for failure to carry and present a license.

Andrew G. Conrad, 19, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree trespass.

