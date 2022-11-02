Nov. 2 outstanding warrants
Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.
Nov. 2- Juan Luis Gomez Sanchez, 36, is wanted on a probation violation for hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
- Kasey Elizabeth Guenther, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).
- Jose Rogelio Diaz Guerrero, 47, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face charges of PCS, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree theft.
- Alfredo Luna Guevara, 50, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
- Gabriel Campos Guillen, 40, is wanted on a probation violation for contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.
- Javier Gutierrez, 55, is wanted on an FTA for use of mace, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Jose Agripino Gutierrez, 40, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, reckless endangering, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
- Juan Gutierrez-Mendoza, 29, is wanted on an FTA for failure to perform the duties of a driver, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and failure to carry and present a license.
- Jaime Guzman-Estrada, 30, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and giving false information to a police officer.
- Joshua Douglas Hacker, 47, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.
- Lee Raymond Hagen, 54, is wanted on an FTA for menacing.
- Joshua James Hakola, 24, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
- Da'Lasha Dunay Hall-Goodman, 22, is wanted on a probation violation for tampering with drug records.
- Samuel James Haller, 33, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree burglary and PCS.
- Gregory Brent Hamilton, 64, is wanted on an FTA for felon in possession of a weapon and PCS.
- James Gene Hamilton, 46, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended.
- Christopher Alan Hamlin, 27, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
- Samuel James Hammaker, 32, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS and second-degree theft.
- Terrie Michelle Hampton, 63, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
- Aaron David Hamrick, 36, is wanted on an FTA for harassment and PCS.
- James Ira Almeda, 31, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless driving.
- Destiny Rosal Allison, 25, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision.
- Francisco Anguiano, 30, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree burglary.
- Daphne Zhaniqua Avritt, 28, is wanted on an FTA for reckless driving.
