Nov. 2 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

Nov. 2

- Juan Luis Gomez Sanchez, 36, is wanted on a probation violation for hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

- Kasey Elizabeth Guenther, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

- Jose Rogelio Diaz Guerrero, 47, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face charges of PCS, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree theft.

- Alfredo Luna Guevara, 50, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Gabriel Campos Guillen, 40, is wanted on a probation violation for contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

- Javier Gutierrez, 55, is wanted on an FTA for use of mace, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.

- Jose Agripino Gutierrez, 40, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, reckless endangering, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

- Juan Gutierrez-Mendoza, 29, is wanted on an FTA for failure to perform the duties of a driver, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and failure to carry and present a license.

- Jaime Guzman-Estrada, 30, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and giving false information to a police officer.

- Joshua Douglas Hacker, 47, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

- Lee Raymond Hagen, 54, is wanted on an FTA for menacing.

- Joshua James Hakola, 24, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Da'Lasha Dunay Hall-Goodman, 22, is wanted on a probation violation for tampering with drug records.

- Samuel James Haller, 33, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree burglary and PCS.

- Gregory Brent Hamilton, 64, is wanted on an FTA for felon in possession of a weapon and PCS.

- James Gene Hamilton, 46, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended.

- Christopher Alan Hamlin, 27, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and harassment.

- Samuel James Hammaker, 32, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS and second-degree theft.

- Terrie Michelle Hampton, 63, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Aaron David Hamrick, 36, is wanted on an FTA for harassment and PCS.

- James Ira Almeda, 31, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless driving.

- Destiny Rosal Allison, 25, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision.

- Francisco Anguiano, 30, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree burglary.

- Daphne Zhaniqua Avritt, 28, is wanted on an FTA for reckless driving.

