ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Nov. 2 outstanding warrants

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRKQe_0ivT8fnx00 Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JL6ef_0ivT8fnx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcIBF_0ivT8fnx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2it4Pc_0ivT8fnx00

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

Nov. 2

- Juan Luis Gomez Sanchez, 36, is wanted on a probation violation for hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

- Kasey Elizabeth Guenther, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

- Jose Rogelio Diaz Guerrero, 47, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face charges of PCS, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree theft.

- Alfredo Luna Guevara, 50, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Gabriel Campos Guillen, 40, is wanted on a probation violation for contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

- Javier Gutierrez, 55, is wanted on an FTA for use of mace, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.

- Jose Agripino Gutierrez, 40, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, reckless endangering, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0ivT8fnx00

- Juan Gutierrez-Mendoza, 29, is wanted on an FTA for failure to perform the duties of a driver, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and failure to carry and present a license.

- Jaime Guzman-Estrada, 30, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and giving false information to a police officer.

- Joshua Douglas Hacker, 47, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

- Lee Raymond Hagen, 54, is wanted on an FTA for menacing.

- Joshua James Hakola, 24, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Da'Lasha Dunay Hall-Goodman, 22, is wanted on a probation violation for tampering with drug records.

- Samuel James Haller, 33, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree burglary and PCS.

- Gregory Brent Hamilton, 64, is wanted on an FTA for felon in possession of a weapon and PCS.

- James Gene Hamilton, 46, is wanted on an FTA for driving while suspended.

- Christopher Alan Hamlin, 27, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and harassment.

- Samuel James Hammaker, 32, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS and second-degree theft.

- Terrie Michelle Hampton, 63, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Aaron David Hamrick, 36, is wanted on an FTA for harassment and PCS.

- James Ira Almeda, 31, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and reckless driving.

- Destiny Rosal Allison, 25, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision.

- Francisco Anguiano, 30, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree burglary.

- Daphne Zhaniqua Avritt, 28, is wanted on an FTA for reckless driving.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine

ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
ALBANY, OR
thereflector.com

Two arrested in investigation involving stolen vehicle and firearms

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with stolen vehicles in Minnehaha and recovered stolen firearms in the process. On Oct. 19, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Northeast 54th Street to reports of a vehicle that did not have license plates, a release from the sheriff’s office stated. The area was familiar to deputies because previously stolen vehicles were spotted at the location.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
West Linn Tidings

Slow drivers and stolen guns: West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 10/28/2022 10:36 a.m. A man reported that someone applied to open a credit card in his name. 10/28/2022 1:37 p.m. A parks and rec employee told police he found a dog at Willamette Park. 10/28/2022 6:35 p.m. A veterinarian at the Cascade Summit Animal Hospital said two teenagers came into the vet office and harassed employees. 10/28/2022 8:59 p.m. A caller told police that a high school-aged girl in the car in front of them at a drive thru was committing a crime. The...
WEST LINN, OR
KATU.com

Body of Washington County man reported missing in February found

The body of a man reported missing and endangered in February has been found, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. People recreating in the woods near Highway 6 and Northwest Storey Burn Road in the Tillamook Forest came across human remains Saturday and called authorities. The state medical...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Salem park shooting

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect has been arrested nearly two months after the body of a 35-year-old man was found in Salem’s Geer Park, authorities say. Patrol officers first found the body of Scott George Tanner, 35, just before 3 a.m. Aug. 27 while responding to reports of someone with a gunshot wound.
SALEM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Bicyclist struck, killed near Washington County Jail

The Hillsboro Police Department says a 40-year-old man was crossing the highway Monday when a car hit him.A bicyclist died Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, after a car struck him as he crossed a state highway in downtown Hillsboro, a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department confirmed. Lt. Doug Ehrich said a 40-year-old man was crossing eastbound Highway 8 — signed locally as Southwest Oak Street — just after 2 p.m. Monday when the car struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ehrich said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. The...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Large amount of fentanyl found in man’s underwear during arrest in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy