Good art can come in small packages too

By Gary Allen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFn3o_0ivT8evE00 Art Elements Gallery stages 'Tiny Treasures - For Artful Giving' through the end of the year

"Tiny Treasures — For Artful Giving," an exhibit featuring small works from a variety of artists, is now on display at Art Elements Gallery in downtown Newberg.

"The aim of this art exhibition is to bring attention to the beauty of the little things in life, such as the treasure of a small piece of original artwork," Sarah Moore, the gallery's manager, said in a release. "It is also an opportunity for folks to find unique and thoughtful gifts for loved ones during the season of holidays."

Moore explained that most of the works on display at the gallery will be around six inches in size and "have been thoughtfully and skillfully created by local artists."

The show will continue through the end of the year. A reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at the gallery, 604 E. First St., and include a brief artist talk and refreshments.

"During this reception many of our artists will be present to meet visitors and share more about their artworks and their creative process," Moore said.

In addition, the gallery is participating in the November and December installments of First Friday Art Walk in downtown Newberg. Typically, the gallery has a few artists available to talk with patrons and showcases special art works.

