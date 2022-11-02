Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
2022 Artwalk returns to Downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk returned Friday, Nov. 4 featuring artists, exhibits, food/drink, and downtown development stops at multiple locations. With a spectacular lineup, Shreveport vendors gathered to sell custom paintings, jewelry, skincare and more. The stops included were located at:. The Korner Lounge featuring Bailey Harris/SeizeTheSubsea. Andress...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
KTBS
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
KTBS
Storm11.04.22
SHREVEPORT, La. - An Enhanced Risk of severe storms exists for Friday evening and night across the ArkLaTex. All modes of bad weather are possible. Here is the latest.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
KTBS
Fall 2022 KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School held Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School is in the books and once again, it was a great success. Everyone earned an A+. The Fall 2022 class was held Saturday, Nov. 5, in the KTBS 3 studio. In addition to meteorologists Joe Haynes and Brian Fowler, KTBS...
KTBS
Operation Green Light to help spark Veterans Week
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a bright and shiny new way to honor our military members as Veterans Week kicks off. Operation Green Light begins Monday. The Veterans Celebration Committee is asking that all government buildings, businesses and homes light up in green. Chairman Ken Epperson says even the Bakowski Bridge of Lights will go green as part of the tribute. He wants it to last through Thanksgiving.
KTBS
Main to Main Trade Days
MINDEN, La. - If you're a bargain hunter, Webster Parish's 23rd Annual Main to Main Trade Days is for you. It's happening Thursday and Friday (Nov. 4 & 5). Whether you are an art lover, a bargain hunter, an antique shopper, a flea market and garage sale enthusiast, or you just love the art of shopping; you won’t want to miss the Main to Main Trade Days experience.
KTBS
Warrior Run set for Saturday in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Listen up runners! The Warrior Run is Saturday, Nov. 5, in Bossier City. The Fun Run kicks off at Teague Parkway Boat Launch in Bossier City at 7:45 a.m., followed by the main event, the 5k, at 8 a.m. Proceeds for the event will go to...
KTBS
And the 2022 Monsters & Masks winners are...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Monsters & Masks costume constest winners have been announced. Taking the first place prize and $250 is the Sanderson Sisters from Natchitoches. Coming in second and winning $150 was this firefighter from Shreveport. And feeling the need for speed comes Goose and Maverick from Natchitoches in...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
KTBS
The Morning Break: Downtown Shreveport Artwalk & Daylight Saving Time
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk and Daylight Saving Time.
KTBS
Fuller Center raises ceremonial wall on three new homes for needy
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There will soon be three new homeowners in the Stoner Hill area, thanks once again to the Fuller Center for Housing. Sponsors, along with one of those homeowners, performed a ceremonial wall-raising in honor of the progress. Diane Priest and her daughter will move into one of the homes, being built side by side on Martha Street.
q973radio.com
Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate: Wendy and Greg and the Brunch Date!
Weekday mornings at 6:30 and 8:30 Jay Michaels in the Morning tries to figure out what went wrong on dates in the Shreveport-Bossier area… and sometimes we get someone a second date.. and sometimes, well, we don’t!. Here’s what happened this morning on Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate with Wendy and...
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
KTBS
Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
KSLA
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
KSLA
SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO. On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.
theforumnews.com
Shreveport Common Debuts Performance Pavilion
Shreveport Celebrates Completion of Caddo Common Park’s Phase 2. The official opening of the second phase of the resurrection of nine parcels of downtown Shreveport now known as Caddo Common Park is Nov. 12. That’s the date slated to recognize the completion of the Performance Pavilion and Misting Station on the site.
