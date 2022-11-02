ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTBS

2022 Artwalk returns to Downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk returned Friday, Nov. 4 featuring artists, exhibits, food/drink, and downtown development stops at multiple locations. With a spectacular lineup, Shreveport vendors gathered to sell custom paintings, jewelry, skincare and more. The stops included were located at:. The Korner Lounge featuring Bailey Harris/SeizeTheSubsea. Andress...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Storm11.04.22

SHREVEPORT, La. - An Enhanced Risk of severe storms exists for Friday evening and night across the ArkLaTex. All modes of bad weather are possible. Here is the latest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?

Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fall 2022 KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School held Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School is in the books and once again, it was a great success. Everyone earned an A+. The Fall 2022 class was held Saturday, Nov. 5, in the KTBS 3 studio. In addition to meteorologists Joe Haynes and Brian Fowler, KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Operation Green Light to help spark Veterans Week

SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a bright and shiny new way to honor our military members as Veterans Week kicks off. Operation Green Light begins Monday. The Veterans Celebration Committee is asking that all government buildings, businesses and homes light up in green. Chairman Ken Epperson says even the Bakowski Bridge of Lights will go green as part of the tribute. He wants it to last through Thanksgiving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Main to Main Trade Days

MINDEN, La. - If you're a bargain hunter, Webster Parish's 23rd Annual Main to Main Trade Days is for you. It's happening Thursday and Friday (Nov. 4 & 5). Whether you are an art lover, a bargain hunter, an antique shopper, a flea market and garage sale enthusiast, or you just love the art of shopping; you won’t want to miss the Main to Main Trade Days experience.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Warrior Run set for Saturday in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Listen up runners! The Warrior Run is Saturday, Nov. 5, in Bossier City. The Fun Run kicks off at Teague Parkway Boat Launch in Bossier City at 7:45 a.m., followed by the main event, the 5k, at 8 a.m. Proceeds for the event will go to...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

And the 2022 Monsters & Masks winners are...

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Monsters & Masks costume constest winners have been announced. Taking the first place prize and $250 is the Sanderson Sisters from Natchitoches. Coming in second and winning $150 was this firefighter from Shreveport. And feeling the need for speed comes Goose and Maverick from Natchitoches in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fuller Center raises ceremonial wall on three new homes for needy

SHREVEPORT, La. -- There will soon be three new homeowners in the Stoner Hill area, thanks once again to the Fuller Center for Housing. Sponsors, along with one of those homeowners, performed a ceremonial wall-raising in honor of the progress. Diane Priest and her daughter will move into one of the homes, being built side by side on Martha Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate: Wendy and Greg and the Brunch Date!

Weekday mornings at 6:30 and 8:30 Jay Michaels in the Morning tries to figure out what went wrong on dates in the Shreveport-Bossier area… and sometimes we get someone a second date.. and sometimes, well, we don’t!. Here’s what happened this morning on Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate with Wendy and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO. On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theforumnews.com

Shreveport Common Debuts Performance Pavilion

Shreveport Celebrates Completion of Caddo Common Park’s Phase 2. The official opening of the second phase of the resurrection of nine parcels of downtown Shreveport now known as Caddo Common Park is Nov. 12. That’s the date slated to recognize the completion of the Performance Pavilion and Misting Station on the site.
SHREVEPORT, LA

