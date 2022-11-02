Podcast reminds residents of Newberg's 'giving and generous' nature

Giving Town seeks to offset recent negativity, features local nonprofits, residents

After 15 months of intense community division — culminating in heated school board meetings and fiery social media exchanges — many people, including residents, have all but given up on Newberg as a quality place to live.

But to many others, these controversies do not reflect Newberg's true essence. Daniel Roberts, a local realtor and George Fox University alum, showcases a more positive side of Newberg in his podcast The Giving Town.

"I chose the name The Giving Town because at its core, Newberg has a giving and generous heart," Roberts said. "That can be with time, that can be financially, it can be people sharing wisdom or smiles."

Each episode, Roberts interviews a spokesperson from a local nonprofit or a resident who has made a beneficial impact on the community. For instance, he's hosted well-known figures like Brian Love from Krohn's Appliances, Ron Mock from the Civility Project, Elise Yarnell Hollamon from the Community Wellness Collective and even City Manager Will Worthey.

Guests share the background of their work, why they're passionate about what they do and how they've helped the city.

"You don't have to be extremely involved in the community to know that there's been a lot of drama and negativity (here) …," he said. "We've got a lot of press nationally and locally that makes a lot of people not want to be in Newberg, and either not wanting to visit here or invest here, not wanting to move their business here … The way to get people to move here is by putting a positive image of Newberg in their mind."

To Roberts, that means shifting the focus from the town's struggles to its victories.

"(I want people) to see a nonprofit that is helping out families, helping people get off the streets …," Roberts said. "People are just wired to focus on the negative a lot of times and take all the positive things for granted — and I don't want to take the positive things for granted."

Roberts originally started the podcast a few years ago under the name the Elpis Project (Elpis is the Greek goddess of hope), with the focus instead on nonprofits in Portland, where he and his family lived at the time. After moving back to Newberg and taking some time off from the podcast, Roberts rebranded it earlier this year to center on the city he considers his hometown.

"I have helped many people move here, and they always say, 'People are so welcoming, they're kind, they'll talk to you, they make you feel welcome and you immediately feel like you're part of the community," he said. "And that's really important to me — being in a community that feels like people care about each other."

On top of changing Newberg's public image, another of Roberts' goals is to help residents get to know their local nonprofits on a deeper level — beyond a simple website 'About Us' page.

"(These organizations) are doing amazing things," Roberts said. "I mean, they're saving lives, they're transforming lives, and people who have been in the community a long time haven't even heard of them or had a complete misconception of what they did."

Thanks to Roberts' podcast, some nonprofits have started to partner with each other.

"It creates more connections and collaboration between organizations and that's a really cool and fulfilling part of it …," he said. "Sometimes people get so sucked into their own world, they don't realize what other people are doing."

His primary goal, however, is to inspire others to join in making Newberg become a better place.

"If we're continually consuming only negative information and we're associating that with our town, we can feel depressed and discouraged and like there's no use in trying because what difference is it going to make anyway?" Roberts said. "But when you hear all the good things that are already happening, then it makes it so much easier to essentially hop on the band wagon and say, 'I want to be that, too.'"

Essentially, exposure to good works leads to more of the good, he said.

Just as he hoped, listeners are responding well to The Giving Town podcast. Roberts received one email from a man who claimed that the podcast had renewed his hope in Newberg, his hometown.

"Just that people who are long-standing, well-respected community members are reaching out to me and saying that the podcast has given them new hope for Newberg — they've lived here their whole lives — it's what makes this so fulfilling," Roberts said.

New episodes release on Tuesdays every two weeks. Each one accumulates roughly 60 downloads. Roberts' mailing list, however, boasts around 130 people.

But Roberts has much higher ambitions. With plans to produce content indefinitely, his goal is to eventually achieve 3,000 downloads per episode, or roughly 10% of Newberg's population.

"I would just love to see more people embrace being kind, embrace focusing on the good," Roberts said. "The negative will always be there, but we always have a choice with what we focus on. So, I'm doing what I can. I would just encourage people, whenever they can, to focus on the good, focus on what they can control. Everyone can influence someone, and we all have the choice whether we influence someone for good or for bad."

To recommend local nonprofits or community members for an episode on The Giving Town podcast, email Roberts at daniel@thejoyfulrobertsgroup.com. The Giving Town is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple and other podcasts sites.

