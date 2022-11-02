Dansby Swanson, Max Fried honored for defensive excellence with Gold Glove Award

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta Braves were named winners of the annual Gold Glove Awards on Tuesday.

Award sponsor Rawlings announced on Tuesday that shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Max Fried won the honor for their positions in the National League.

First baseman Matt Olson and catcher Travis d’Arnaud were named finalists last month but fell short of winning the award at their positions.

This is the third consecutive year Fried has won the award, making him the third pitcher in Braves’ history to win the award multiple times. The other two were Greg Maddux, who won the award ten times and Phil Niekro, who won the award five times.

Fried had 42 defensive chances and made only one error, according to Major League Baseball.

Swanson is a first-time award winner, becoming the first shortstop to win the award for Atlanta since Andrelton Simmons won it in 2013 and 2014.

The 28-year-old Swanson’s future with the team remains up in the air this offseason as he enters the open market as a free agent for the first time in his career.

