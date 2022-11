NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police are searching for a man that shot two people in a New Port Richey neighbood Friday afternoon. According to police, a disturbance ensued between several individuals in the area of River Road and Veterans Dr. Several of the subjects were seated in a White Kia while one subject was standing outside the vehicle. The subject standing outside the vehicle removed a 45-caliber handgun and began shooting at occupants in the vehicle.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO