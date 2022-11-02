Read full article on original website
‘Transformation’ coming near College Park Airport
A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more. The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called “Aviation Landing,” will be located near College Park Airport. “Developments such as this are transforming the area’s economy by creating...
With a focus on care and community, Truist becomes a trusted partner of local businesses
Being part of the community, working with and for it, is at the core of how Cassius Priestly views his job. Priestly provides financial services to businesses and organizations across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region as the market president–commercial banking at Truist. But he’s also chairman of the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the board of directors for Community Youth Advance, a nonprofit that supports students in the metropolitan D.C. region.
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
2 fatally shot at Prince George’s Co. grocery store
Two people were fatally shot Friday at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. Police said they were called to the store at 20 Audrey Lane, just over the D.C. line, for a report of a shooting at about 10:25 a.m. They found a woman and man with gunshot wounds.
Second teen arrested in shooting of Commanders’ RB Robinson
D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. According to a news release, the teenage boy — who was 14 at the time of the shooting — was arrested Friday on a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun.
Sully District in Fairfax County keeps its name
After months of debating whether to change the name of the Sully District in Fairfax County, Virginia, the county’s board of supervisors decided not to move forward with a change. The name “Sully” comes from the name of a plantation site that was located in the area in the...
Lorton man convicted in killing of 2 Army colonels in Springfield
A Lorton, Virginia, man has been found guilty of killing a husband and wife, both U.S. Army colonels, after a dispute with the son of the victims. The murder happened in May of 2021, in the driveway of the couple’s home in the Springfield area. “This is just such...
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes takes the stand in seditious conspiracy trial to defend against Jan. 6 attack charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes takes the stand in seditious conspiracy trial to defend against Jan. 6 attack charges. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Judge rules DNA collected in Potomac River Rapist case can be used as evidence
For decades, no one knew who the man eventually dubbed by law enforcement as “The Potomac River Rapist” really was. Eventually, police say genealogy and the scouring of all family trees narrowed it down to a man who was never on investigators’ radar, and who seemingly has no connection at all to any of the victims in those cases.
Upper Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park to remain closed to vehicles year-round
Pedestrians and cyclists can continue to traverse the upper part of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park in D.C. without worrying about sharing it with motorized vehicles. The National Park Service said that portion of the road will remain closed to vehicles year-round. Upper Beach Drive was closed when the...
Police: Man shoots himself after killing ex-girlfriend, her family in Charles Co. home
Friday’s deadly scene at a La Plata, Maryland, home came about after a man went to kill his former girlfriend and her family before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Saturday that 28-year-old Andre Sales entered the house and shot and...
Frederick Co. teacher takes students out of class, makes stabbing accusation
Someone called the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland Thursday to report multiple stabbings at an elementary school; but when deputies responded, they found a teacher and several students gone, and there were no stabbings at all. At a cafe about a mile down the road of Green Valley...
‘Could have been a whole lot worse’: Videos show man shoot at officers after Northern Va. chase
No other motorists were harmed or struck after a chase that started in Arlington, Virginia, ended with a man shooting at officers at a busy Falls Church intersection. Videos show that what had transpired last month “could have been a whole lot worse.”. That’s what Fairfax County Police Chief...
Fairfax Co. high school student accused of stabbing another student in bathroom
A Fairfax County, Virginia, high school student is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student inside a school bathroom, Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said Wednesday. Davis said the incident, during which a 15-year-old student was stabbed by another student, occurred at Mount Vernon High School. The victim has...
$5K reward offered as police search for suspect in shooting death of Woodbridge teen
Authorities in Prince William County, Virginia, have identified the teenager who died after a shooting in Woodbridge on Oct. 27. Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar, 18, of Woodbridge, died after he was shot in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the Prince William County Police Department said in a news release.
More details released on Frederick Co. school lockdown, but questions remain
Investigators released more details on what transpired Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School, in Frederick County, Maryland, but why it all happened is still not clear. The school was put on lockdown early Thursday afternoon after a report of a stabbing, but that report turned out to be false, and when the deputies showed up, a teacher and 27 fifth-grade students were gone. They were found safe and sound at a café about a mile away.
