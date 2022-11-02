ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

‘Transformation’ coming near College Park Airport

A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more. The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called “Aviation Landing,” will be located near College Park Airport. “Developments such as this are transforming the area’s economy by creating...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WTOP

With a focus on care and community, Truist becomes a trusted partner of local businesses

Being part of the community, working with and for it, is at the core of how Cassius Priestly views his job. Priestly provides financial services to businesses and organizations across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region as the market president–commercial banking at Truist. But he’s also chairman of the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the board of directors for Community Youth Advance, a nonprofit that supports students in the metropolitan D.C. region.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed

Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

2 fatally shot at Prince George’s Co. grocery store

Two people were fatally shot Friday at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. Police said they were called to the store at 20 Audrey Lane, just over the D.C. line, for a report of a shooting at about 10:25 a.m. They found a woman and man with gunshot wounds.
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Second teen arrested in shooting of Commanders’ RB Robinson

D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. According to a news release, the teenage boy — who was 14 at the time of the shooting — was arrested Friday on a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Sully District in Fairfax County keeps its name

After months of debating whether to change the name of the Sully District in Fairfax County, Virginia, the county’s board of supervisors decided not to move forward with a change. The name “Sully” comes from the name of a plantation site that was located in the area in the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Judge rules DNA collected in Potomac River Rapist case can be used as evidence

For decades, no one knew who the man eventually dubbed by law enforcement as “The Potomac River Rapist” really was. Eventually, police say genealogy and the scouring of all family trees narrowed it down to a man who was never on investigators’ radar, and who seemingly has no connection at all to any of the victims in those cases.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

More details released on Frederick Co. school lockdown, but questions remain

Investigators released more details on what transpired Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School, in Frederick County, Maryland, but why it all happened is still not clear. The school was put on lockdown early Thursday afternoon after a report of a stabbing, but that report turned out to be false, and when the deputies showed up, a teacher and 27 fifth-grade students were gone. They were found safe and sound at a café about a mile away.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

