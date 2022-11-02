Being part of the community, working with and for it, is at the core of how Cassius Priestly views his job. Priestly provides financial services to businesses and organizations across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region as the market president–commercial banking at Truist. But he’s also chairman of the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the board of directors for Community Youth Advance, a nonprofit that supports students in the metropolitan D.C. region.

