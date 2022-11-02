Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Live updates: WVU vs. Iowa State - Iowa State 3, WVU 0 (2)
West Virginia will be without starting running back Tony Mathis for today’s 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ game against Iowa State, but the offensive line will welcome back right guard Doug Nester. Both missed last week’s home loss to TCU. Mathis was injured in the road loss against Texas Tech...
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Discusses West Virginia Potentially Moving Conferences
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University’s director of athletics Shane Lyons held a Zoom call with the WVU Committee of Retired Faculty this evening. Following a long, boring slideshow that discussed financials for various programs at the university, Lyons took a few questions from the small group of people that were invited.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 5A football roundup: No. 1 Bethel Park survives scare from North Hills
Kaden Wetzel’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter prevented No. 1 Bethel Park from being upset by No. 8 North Hills (3-8) in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, 19-17, on Friday night. North Hills went into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead following Damon McKail’s 36-yard field...
247Sports
True freshman set to make first start for WVU Football on Saturday
True freshman safety Raleigh Collins will make his first career start on Saturday, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown said on his Thursday night radio show. "He's deserved that right," said Brown, shortly after stating that Collins would get the start on Saturday against Iowa State. Collins made his debut...
247Sports
Experts make their picks for WVU-Iowa State
West Virginia (3-5, 1-5) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Ames to take on Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). Both the Cyclones and Mountaineers have been in a ton of close games this year but, more often than not, have ended up on the wrong side of the win-loss column. Currently, Iowa State is about a touchdown favorite. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
247Sports
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Iowa State
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday afternoon, returning to Big 12 play to take on Iowa State. Neal Brown's team is sitting at 3-5 and just 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference, but Matt Campbell's Cyclones are winless in league play themselves. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Signs With Overtime Elite
Robert Dillingham, a 5-star point guard and Kentucky Class of 2023 commit, has signed a scholarship to join Overtime Elite for the league's second season. “I couldn’t be more excited to join OTE,” Dillingham said. “The team and resources they offer are amazing and this is an incredible opportunity ...
WBTV
Queens University head basketball coach suspended following DWI charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queens University has suspended its head men’s basketball coach following a driving while impaired arrest last weekend. According to records, Grant Leonard was booked at the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. He has since bonded out of jail.
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Analyst Calls Out Bob Huggins
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the NCAA Tournament once in the past four seasons and this season, Bob Huggins’ squad is predicted to finish in 9th place in the Big 12 Conference and once again miss the tournament. In ESPN’s Big 12 Conference...
Three things we learned from the Kansas Jayhawks versus the Pittsburgh State Gorillas
It may have only been an exhibition, but we still learned a lot about this team last night.
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Miles Bridges in Court Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Happening today, Hornets player Miles Bridges is due in a California court to face a domestic violence charge. Bridges was arrested in June in Los Angeles and charged with beating up his girlfriend in front of their two children. Bridges’ case has already been delayed several...
ourdavie.com
Davie football headed to Grimsley in Round 1
Now this, Davie football fans, is just what the War Eagles needed to close the regular season: a Central Piedmont Conference win over someone other than Reynolds, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, and Parkland, which has a 17-game losing streak. The War Eagles hosted Glenn, which...
247Sports
Highlights: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Highlights from the game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday, November 3rd.
country1037fm.com
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
Shooting at NC GOP Congressional Candidate’s Home
Today we begin the Brett Winterble Show with a conversation with WBT reporter and host “Breaking” Brett Jensen to talk about the shooting at North Carolina congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s home in October. The Brett’s contextualize the the race between GOP candidate Harrigan and opponent Jeff Jackson before delving into the details of the incident […]
WBTV
BREAKING: Pizza delivery driver shot in Southwest Charlotte
Houser only bought one ticket, so he says he never expected to hear his name called. New Food Lion opens in town of Cleveland, N.C. In the town of Cleveland in Rowan Co., N.C., the only grocery store in town closed a month ago. Today, Food Lion opened in that same location.
wccbcharlotte.com
Jeff Jackson Pulls Campaign Ad As Police Investigate Shooting Into Opponent’s Family Home
HICKORY, N.C. — Senator Jeff Jackson, the Democrat running for the NC-14 congressional seat, has pulled a political ad from WCCB-TV and other Charlotte TV stations that showed a house owned by his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan. The decision was in response to a Twitter post from Harrigan that accused Jackson’s campaign of threatening political violence.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0