This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Many Celebrities Are Coming to Town for Grand Rapids Comic Con
Grand Rapids Comic Con is happening next weekend. Coming up on November 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2022, Grand Rapids Comic Con will once again return to The Devos Place in Grand Rapids. Many celebrity guests will be in town that you can meet. The list of guests includes some of...
Here are 5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 4-6)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – There’s always plenty of fun things going on around Grand Rapids on the weekends – you just have to know where to find it. To plan your fun weekend in downtown Grand Rapids, we’ve rounded up our top five picks of cool events around town this weekend, Nov. 4-6.
grmag.com
Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues
A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7. Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail. Remi is also a...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
‘Father Jack’ remembered as fierce advocate for the poor in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – Father “Jack” Lagoe was known for welcoming the unwelcome. As a longtime priest in the Muskegon community, he welcomed homeless individuals into his church with open arms, taking them by the hand and leading them to the front row for his sermons. As a...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan
I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
Long awaited upgrades will give new life to historic Grand Rapids ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I stopped by Sullivan Field on a beautiful fall afternoon to get some extra footage of the ballpark for this story. There was a man standing along the outside fence of the ballpark looking in. As I approached, he turned to me. "What can you...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company
GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
WZZM 13
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
Party World in Comstock Park has had 8 major lottery winning tickets sold at its store. The biggest was 12 years ago, at $57 million.
Developers look to build 10-story mixed-use building on the Grand River
The building would be a 140-unit apartment complex and house 6,100 square feet of commercial space.
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
Which Restaurants are Offering Thanksgiving Meals To Go in 2022?
If cooking isn’t your forte, or maybe you just want to spend more time with people than your oven this holiday, consider Thanksgiving Meals to Go. These area restaurants are helping take the time out of meal prep so you can enjoy what matters the most this Thanksgiving – your favorite friends and family.
GR Catholic Diocese: That newspaper is not from us
The Catholic Church is warning parishioners: Don’t believe everything you read.
Nov. 4, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
West Michigan high school football teams battled it out Friday night for district titles.
GR diocese warns of circulating fake Catholic newspaper
The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids wants to warn community members about a newspaper that is falsely presenting itself as a Catholic publication.
