Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in Exchange of Gunfire Inside Maryland Grocery Store
The Prince George's County Police Department said a woman tried to steal something from Giant in Oxon Hill, Md. and that she pulled a gun out and shot at a security guard at the supermarket. The guard shot back. He and she died. Accused Shoplifter and Security Guard Die in...
What to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend
12 p.m. - 8 p.m. The area's top comedians are coming together for a night full of laughs (and great Happy Hour deals!) This dining experience puts you in complete darkness for a five-course dinner. Organizers say taking away the sense of sight heightens your other senses, creating a unique experience.
DC announced as WorldPride 2025 host
WASHINGTON - WorldPride is heading to Washington, D.C., according to Capital Pride Alliance. The event, which aims to promote and advocate for LGBTQIA+human rights around the world, will be held in the District in 2025. Capital Pride Alliance tweeted the news Thursday evening after winning the bid to host. "We...
DC’s most senior retired firefighter celebrates 104th birthday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Harry Kelly of Northwest D.C. celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday with a celebration from his neighbors and the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. As the most senior retired firefighter, Kelly received balloons from the department members and sat in the driver’s seat of a firetruck. Kelly began firefighting at Engine 4, D.C.’s first all black firehouse, and served from 1948-1971.
‘Twon Was One Of Us:’ Dozens Gather To Remember Antoine Manning, 14-Year-Old Killed On Halloween
This time last year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed November 16 “Clockboyz Day.” The holiday was named in honor of a Watkins Hornets Youth Association football team for their athleticism, sportsmanship, and commitment to preparing Black boys to be leaders in the city. The team had been preparing to celebrate the holiday for weeks.
5 Dead in Murder-Suicide in La Plata, Maryland: Sheriff
Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned from work to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the location around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff.
What to expect at the inaugural Mindful Drinking Festival in D.C.
D.C. loves a good festival and this weekend on H Street, you can attend the first-ever Mindful Drinking Festival. Cocktail expert and author Derek Brown joins Good Day DC to share how you can have a hangover-free holiday.
Judge grants mental health evaluation for alleged 'shopping cart killer'
WASHINGTON (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart, and dumping their remains in Harrisonburg, Virginia is now scheduled for a mental health evaluation after a hearing Friday. The legal team for Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart...
Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
Men wanted in 2 Prince George's Co. carjackings arrested in DC after pursuit
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. say two men wanted for a pair of carjackings are in custody following a pursuit that started in Prince George's County. According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth district, officers received a report from Prince George's County Police of a pursuit of a car with two people inside wanted in connection to carjackings in the county. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Prince George's County Police said the pursuit was headed toward the District. Sixth district officers were on the lookout for the car when it crossed into D.C.
Murder Suspect Wanted In Virginia For Fatally Shooting Maryland Man
Authorities are on the hunt for a Virginia gunman accused of fatally shooting a Maryland man. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott, 43, of Mount Vernon, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge and firearm offenses in the Sunday, Oct. 2 killing of 31-year-old Brandon Wims of Maryland, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
Man convicted in killing of decorated military couple in front yard of their Virginia home
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from May 27, 2021. A Virginia man was found guilty of killing a decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Ronnie Marshall, 21, was convicted after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection to...
DC police investigate shooting on F Street outside Kennedy Center
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a serious shooting in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street and say the victim is 'unconscious and unresponsive.'. The shooting scene and the victim were found just outside the Kennedy Center. This...
Maryland man found dead in homemade laboratory; Maryland police investigating
WASHINGTON - A 60-year-old man was found dead near a suspected drug lab, according to Maryland State Police. Bradley Ray Roberts of Washington County was pronounced dead at his residence in Smithsburg, Maryland, after police conducted a welfare check Thursday morning. Family members from out of the area reported they had not spoken with Roberts for several days and that he had been ill, according to police.
5 MS-13 members get life for kidnapping, murdering 2 Va. teens with machete and pickaxe
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Five MS-13 gang members from El Salvador have been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murdering, and mutilating two teenaged boys in Fairfax County, Va. in 2016. Seventeen members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have been charged in the...
Reston homeowner describes backyard bear sighting
Everyone's talking about the bear on the loose in northern Virginia. David Charron, a homeowner who took videos of the bear, shares the story of his encounter with the wild animal.
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
