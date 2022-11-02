ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend

12 p.m. - 8 p.m. The area's top comedians are coming together for a night full of laughs (and great Happy Hour deals!) This dining experience puts you in complete darkness for a five-course dinner. Organizers say taking away the sense of sight heightens your other senses, creating a unique experience.
MARYLAND STATE
DC announced as WorldPride 2025 host

WASHINGTON - WorldPride is heading to Washington, D.C., according to Capital Pride Alliance. The event, which aims to promote and advocate for LGBTQIA+human rights around the world, will be held in the District in 2025. Capital Pride Alliance tweeted the news Thursday evening after winning the bid to host. "We...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC’s most senior retired firefighter celebrates 104th birthday

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Harry Kelly of Northwest D.C. celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday with a celebration from his neighbors and the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. As the most senior retired firefighter, Kelly received balloons from the department members and sat in the driver’s seat of a firetruck. Kelly began firefighting at Engine 4, D.C.’s first all black firehouse, and served from 1948-1971.
WASHINGTON, DC
5 Dead in Murder-Suicide in La Plata, Maryland: Sheriff

Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned from work to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the location around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff.
LA PLATA, MD
Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Men wanted in 2 Prince George's Co. carjackings arrested in DC after pursuit

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. say two men wanted for a pair of carjackings are in custody following a pursuit that started in Prince George's County. According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth district, officers received a report from Prince George's County Police of a pursuit of a car with two people inside wanted in connection to carjackings in the county. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Prince George's County Police said the pursuit was headed toward the District. Sixth district officers were on the lookout for the car when it crossed into D.C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC police investigate shooting on F Street outside Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a serious shooting in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street and say the victim is 'unconscious and unresponsive.'. The shooting scene and the victim were found just outside the Kennedy Center. This...
WASHINGTON, DC
Maryland man found dead in homemade laboratory; Maryland police investigating

WASHINGTON - A 60-year-old man was found dead near a suspected drug lab, according to Maryland State Police. Bradley Ray Roberts of Washington County was pronounced dead at his residence in Smithsburg, Maryland, after police conducted a welfare check Thursday morning. Family members from out of the area reported they had not spoken with Roberts for several days and that he had been ill, according to police.
SMITHSBURG, MD

