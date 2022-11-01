ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

miami.edu

Miami Herbert receives award for educational excellence

This year, the Prospanica Brillante Award for Educational Excellence went to the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School for its commitment to cultivating a diverse MBA student population and for its dedication to helping Hispanics pursuing higher education. Each year, Prospanica (formerly the National Society of Hispanic...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

Organized cheer competition ignites student spirit during Homecoming week

Drawing a large crowd of ’Canes, the Organized Cheer Competition proved to be a favorite among the string of Homecoming events so far this week. The skit and dance competition celebrated the University of Miami’s Homecoming theme, “Game On,” with spirited performances from various student organizations. This year, the United Black Students Union, Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos, Hurricane Steppers, Club Cheer, Association of Commuter Students, and oSTEM & Spectrum competed in “OCheer.”
miami.edu

Employee gives back, hopes to inspire United Way participation

Walk into the main reception area of the School of Communication and you’ll be greeted by Loretta Young, an administrative assistant who, shortly after starting her role in 2014, became a United Way ambassador. Among her responsibilities at the school, she interacts with visitors, students, and faculty and staff members, and builds relationships with many of the individuals who pass through the department.
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

Gratitude for our veteran ’Canes

Military veterans have played a key role in shaping the University of Miami. In 1945, servicemen returning from World War II helped triple the University’s enrollment to more than 6,900. Since then, the University has continued to welcome and support veterans through programs and resources that have earned it high marks in various rankings of veteran-friendly colleges.
MIAMI, FL

