Rigidity in the defense of morality is the road to continued confrontation. Nearly eight months into the war in Ukraine, the conflict is now on autopilot. Russia and Ukraine are in the death grip of an unabating war of attrition from which neither can retreat. Obsessed with the threat to liberal democracy posed by Vladimir Putin, the United States and its European allies are waging a proxy war against Russia. Disturbingly, all parties are paying short shrift to the peril of a wider and more calamitous war that will damage their national interests as well as global stability.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO