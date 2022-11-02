ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
nationalinterest.org

Ukraine Is on Autopilot, and That’s Bad News for America

Rigidity in the defense of morality is the road to continued confrontation. Nearly eight months into the war in Ukraine, the conflict is now on autopilot. Russia and Ukraine are in the death grip of an unabating war of attrition from which neither can retreat. Obsessed with the threat to liberal democracy posed by Vladimir Putin, the United States and its European allies are waging a proxy war against Russia. Disturbingly, all parties are paying short shrift to the peril of a wider and more calamitous war that will damage their national interests as well as global stability.
WASHINGTON STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
Washington Examiner

US allies must shut down Chinese police stations

Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
News Tender

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
nationalinterest.org

America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines

The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.

