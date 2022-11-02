Read full article on original website
Coins.ph Offers Coins Trade Desk for High Net Worth Traders
Editing and Additional Reporting by Nathaniel Cajuday. Along with the launch of its revamped Coins Pro, crypto exchange Coins.ph also released its new Coins Trade Desk, a premier service for high net worth and volume users and traders that enables them to trade virtual assets at a lower spread within minutes.
Crypto-Licensed UnionBank Pilots Bitcoin Trading Leveraging Metaco
Universal Bank and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) crypto-licensed UnionBank of the Philippines has launched its crypto trading and custody services to select retail clients via its mobile application, the company announced in a joint statement with METACO, a market provider for financial institutions to offer digital assets. Statement of...
I Got a Haircut in Boracay and Paid With Bitcoin
Right smack at the center of the beautiful island of Boracay, just behind D’Mall in station 2 is the office of Pouch.ph, a Bitcoin lightning wallet that’s gaining some traction and online popularity on Twitter. Since the time I visited a few weeks ago, they’ve had over 200 merchants now accepting Bitcoin as payment. These range from hotels, bars, restaurants, and even very small businesses like neighborhood sari-sari stores.
Philippine Business for Social Progress Teams Up with PDAX for Crypto Donation Drives
Homegrown cryptocurrency exchange Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) has announced that it has partnered with one of the largest corporate-led non-government organizations (NGOs) in the country, the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), to be the NGO’s tech partner and leverage the exchange’s new Donate service to bring its crypto donation drive to life.
XRP Ledger NFTs: Ripple Labs Now Support NFTs
Ripple Labs has brought NFTs to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) through the activation of XLS-20 to XRPL Mainnet, the standard for XRPL NFTs, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) announced. “Last year, we proposed an ambitious goal to the XRPL community: bring NFTs to the XRP Ledger. Since then, RippleX...
