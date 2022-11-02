Right smack at the center of the beautiful island of Boracay, just behind D’Mall in station 2 is the office of Pouch.ph, a Bitcoin lightning wallet that’s gaining some traction and online popularity on Twitter. Since the time I visited a few weeks ago, they’ve had over 200 merchants now accepting Bitcoin as payment. These range from hotels, bars, restaurants, and even very small businesses like neighborhood sari-sari stores.

1 DAY AGO