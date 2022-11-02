Read full article on original website
Louisiana man charged with DWI for the third time
GRAND BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – A reckless driver complaint ended with the arrest of Benito Meza, 40, of Houma. Iberville Parish 911 received the call around 4:50 a.m. and a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to spot Meza driving on LA 69. A traffic...
cenlanow.com
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
Louisiana football game murder investigation “far from over,” according to police
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, police issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Lakendall Travon Brown, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, Jr., and 27-year-old Jerome Wilson.
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
wrkf.org
In new documentary 'Hollow Tree,' teens come of age amid rising sea levels in Louisiana
Midterm elections are less than a week away! The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director columnist Stephanie Grace and WRKF Capital Access reporter Paul Braun tell us what to look out for – and give us crucial information on when and how to vote in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
theadvocate.com
Republicans hammer Democrats on crime; John Bel Edwards says Louisiana proves them wrong
Ahead of next week's midterm elections and with 2023’s governor’s race looming, Louisiana Republicans have sought to stoke voters’ fears about crime by attacking criminal justice reform — part of a messaging strategy employed nationally by GOP candidates up and down ballots. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana Hiker Found Alive After Missing for Four Days
In today’s world, good news is getting harder and harder to come by. However, today, we have quite a bit of good news to share with you, and we believe this news is worth celebrating. When it comes to a missing person, it always feels worse and worse, the...
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
KNOE TV8
La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
Missing Texas teacher found in Louisiana, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at White Oak Lane at approximately 6:00 a.m. Nicolas Nichols, 41, of Boyce, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
Man charged in indecent behavior case in Terrebonne Parish
Cops report a man from Gibson, Louisiana is facing charges after what detectives say was indecent communications with a child. “Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Gibson man has been arrested…
Fishermen fight back on imported shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Shrimp Industry struggles as more imports from foreign countries come in. A big part of Louisiana is the shrimp industry, but the Louisiana Shrimp Taskforce worries they will not survive due to the overwhelming amount of imports. “We are Louisiana, I don’t care how...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
