Toledo, OH

utoledo.edu

University Women’s Commission Sesquicentennial Luncheon Nov. 10

The University Women’s Commission’s fall 2022 Membership Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at Savage Arena in the Grogan Room. The one-hour event begins at noon and will feature guest speaker Barbara Floyd, professor emerita of library administration and retired university archivist, and author of the recently published “An Institution for the Promoting of Knowledge: The University of Toledo at 150.”
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Volunteer to Host an International Student for Thanksgiving by Nov. 18

The Center for International Studies and Programs is inviting UToledo faculty and staff and current University of Toledo international students and scholars to share in a cross-cultural experience for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, Nov. 24. American families can open their homes to share a meal with international students on...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Nov. 5 Toledo Zoo Immersion Excursion Part of National Career Development Month

Approximately 30 students from the Jesup Scott Honors College will take an immersion excursion to the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium Nov. 5 for National Career Development Month. A collaboration between UToledo Career Services, Jesup Scott Honors College and the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium, the event is an on-site and behind-the-scenes excursion to help students explore their careers.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Carlson Library Hosting ‘Human Library’ Nov. 9

The Carlson Library will host a ‘Human Library’ in the Main Event Space on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is a collaboration between The University of Toledo Libraries, the Center for International Studies and Programs, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the Office of Multicultural Student Success.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Ph.D. Student Pursues Passion After Stint in Police Department Following Brother’s Death

Chitranjan Greer-Travis has traveled down many paths in his career, but all have one common goal: serving others. After the sudden on-duty death of his brother, a Detroit Police sergeant, Greer-Travis joined the Detroit Police Department in his honor. He served for five years and wore the same badge number as his brother and father, a 35-year veteran of the police department.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

UToledo Ranked One of World’s Best Universities

The University of Toledo is ranked among the top universities in the world by U.S. News & World Report in its Best Global Universities rankings. In its newly released list that focuses on institutions that prioritize academic research, UToledo is one of only 280 U.S. schools ranked and achieved an international ranking of No. 1,002 out of more than 2,000 universities from more than 90 countries.
TOLEDO, OH

