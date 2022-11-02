Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Georgetown Voice
Meet the new players: Men’s Basketball new recruits
Sophomore guard Brandon Murray comes to the Hoyas from LSU along with new associate head coach Kevin Nickelberry. Coming off of a freshman season where he averaged 10 ppg and three rpg, and improved in scoring from non-conference to conference play in a tough SEC conference, Murray is expected to make an immediate impact. He’s a great two-way player—efficient on defense and adept at scoring from all three levels (rim, midrange, and from three). He has the build to play and guard a wide range of positions and will hopefully be the star Georgetown needs. This might be Murray’s only year on the Hilltop though, as he definitely has the potential to go pro come season end.
Preseason Girls Basketball Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 1 Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.)
The Quakers look to repeat as national champions behind coach Tamika Dudley
hubison.com
Sneakerhead To Shooting Guard - Aziah Hudson
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Aziah Hudson remembers those chilly mornings when she would wake up early and wait in long lines outside of her favorite footwear store for the opportunity to earn a raffle ticket that would allow her to purchase a pair of Jordan sneakers. Those were fun times for...
247Sports
Maryland Football: Terps' instant standout up for major national award
It's not often one of your best players is a true freshman, but that's been the case for Maryland's defense this year. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been one of the Terps' most consistent standouts, and on Thursday he was announced as one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award.
247Sports
Maryland Football: Mike Locksley announces status of key players who've been sidelined
Maryland football got more good news this week with linebackers Ruben Hyppolite and Jaishawn Barham returning to practice, and both are expected to play this weekend against Wisconsin, head coach Mike Locksley said Thursday. Barham, a standout true freshman, suffered a stinger late against Indiana and missed the Northwestern matchup. His return coincides with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was also injured against Indiana and returns this Saturday.
Fairfax Times
Tweets finally get action on “atrocious” Woodson High School baseball facilities
The baseball program at W.T. Woodson isn’t different from other high school baseball clubs across the country, except for the field they play on. The field is a mess, as many in the Woodson community would describe it, and for months, the community has been trying to get the county to allocate resources to revamp the fields and the dugout. The field was even used in a video about the worst baseball fields ever seen.
Photos: South Oak Cliff runs away from Woodrow Wilson, wins District 6-5A, Division II title
DALLAS, Texas — South Oak Cliff left no doubt. The defending Class 5A, Division II state champion, South Oak Cliff roared into the playoffs with a 38-10 victory over Woodrow Wilson in the District 6-5A, Division II title game on Friday night. TEXAS FOOTBALL SCORESIt was the 28th ...
Upper Marlboro, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Upper Marlboro. The Central High School football team will have a game with Largo High School on November 04, 2022, 15:30:00. The Parkdale High School football team will have a game with Dr Henry A Wise Jr High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
mbhs.edu
MCPS has put their foot down on sports games – and fans are losing out
After a physical fight between athletes on the Gaithersburg and Northwestern football teams on September 16, multiple students and a 19-year old were charged with assault. Since then, sports games in high schools across the county have changed. Exits are guarded with more security, students from schools besides those competing must be accompanied by an adult chaperone and all attendees have to remain sitting in the stands during the game. The punitive and misguided changes MCPS made to keep sports games safe are not proportional to the scale of the fight, and they restrict the ability of students to enjoy high school sports.
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The potential sale of the Washington Commanders by owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder could have implications when it comes to where a new stadium is built. The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the team to leave Maryland. […]
RFK Stadium seats now on sale as DC announces 'Farewell RFK' celebration
WASHINGTON — As Washington Commanders fans look to the future with a potential sale of the franchise by embattled owner Daniel Snyder, the District is kicking off it’s tribute to the team’s past with the “Farewell RFK” campaign. “This is such an important legacy,” said...
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
WTOP
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
dcnewsnow.com
Potential bidders for Commanders emerge
There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Potential bidders for Commanders emerge. There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Police Hold News Conference After Woman and Security …. The Prince...
WTOP
‘Transformation’ coming near College Park Airport
A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more. The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called “Aviation Landing,” will be located near College Park Airport. “Developments such as this are transforming the area’s economy by creating...
NBC Washington
HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates
Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
WJLA
'The Stands Rocked. The Fans Roared. The Legacy Remains': RFK farewell project launched
WASHINGTON (7News) — A lot of Washington sports news has piled in recently. Most notably, Commanders Owner Dan Snyder is potentially setting up the sale of his franchise. While many are holding their breath for what the future holds, Events D.C., the official convention and sports authority for the District, looks to pay homage to one of the city's most historic venues, RFK Stadium.
Bay Net
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
popville.com
Reports: Dan Snyder exploring sale of Washington Commanders!!
Thanks to all who sent the potentially seismic news. ESPN reported:. “The Washington Commanders released a statement Wednesday saying that owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities to consider “potential transactions” involving the franchise.”. While an entire District is finally unified, STAY TUNED.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
