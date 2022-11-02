Read full article on original website
bitpinas.com
97% of Uniswap Tokens Are ‘Rug Pulls’ –Report
Two studies conducted in 2021 and this year are both claiming that 97.7% of the tokens launched on the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap are “using locking contracts that tend to become a rug pull or a malicious token eventually.”. Launched in 2018, Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) operating...
bitpinas.com
XRP Ledger NFTs: Ripple Labs Now Support NFTs
Ripple Labs has brought NFTs to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) through the activation of XLS-20 to XRPL Mainnet, the standard for XRPL NFTs, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) announced. “Last year, we proposed an ambitious goal to the XRPL community: bring NFTs to the XRP Ledger. Since then, RippleX...
bitpinas.com
Crypto-Licensed UnionBank Pilots Bitcoin Trading Leveraging Metaco
Universal Bank and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) crypto-licensed UnionBank of the Philippines has launched its crypto trading and custody services to select retail clients via its mobile application, the company announced in a joint statement with METACO, a market provider for financial institutions to offer digital assets. Statement of...
