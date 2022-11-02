ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

utoledo.edu

University Women’s Commission Sesquicentennial Luncheon Nov. 10

The University Women’s Commission’s fall 2022 Membership Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at Savage Arena in the Grogan Room. The one-hour event begins at noon and will feature guest speaker Barbara Floyd, professor emerita of library administration and retired university archivist, and author of the recently published “An Institution for the Promoting of Knowledge: The University of Toledo at 150.”
Volunteer to Host an International Student for Thanksgiving by Nov. 18

The Center for International Studies and Programs is inviting UToledo faculty and staff and current University of Toledo international students and scholars to share in a cross-cultural experience for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, Nov. 24. American families can open their homes to share a meal with international students on...
Carlson Library Hosting ‘Human Library’ Nov. 9

The Carlson Library will host a ‘Human Library’ in the Main Event Space on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is a collaboration between The University of Toledo Libraries, the Center for International Studies and Programs, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the Office of Multicultural Student Success.
Donors Needed for Nov. 10 UToledo ROTC-Red Cross Blood Drive

The University of Toledo ROTC is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Thursday, Nov. 10, blood drive. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Health Education Center gym on Main Campus. To schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website and enter the sponsor...
UToledo Honors Area Veterans Nov. 11 With Annual Appreciation Event

The Veterans Appreciation Breakfast and Resource Fair, UToledo’s annual event to support area veterans, is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Savage Arena. Kicking off at 8 a.m., the free event, now in its 18th year, is open to all current and former military members and their families. Along with breakfast, resources also will be available to connect individuals with military-specific community organizations.
