Winning Lottery ticket sold in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 MIDDAY ticket was soldat WEGMANS #01 located on 7519 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool on November 1. According to the NY Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
LIVERPOOL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores

The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
96.1 The Eagle

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company

After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
UTICA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day

New York State is hosting a free fishing day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, anyone can fish without a fishing license. You will need to abide by all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers to who have never gone fishing before to...
GEORGIA STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

What would you do with $1.2 billion?

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spending just a few dollars could make you a billionaire! The Powerball jackpot has now risen to a whopping $1.2 billion. You could win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night by spending just two bucks on a ticket. But keep in mind, the chances are extremely slim. However, that’s not stopping people […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

