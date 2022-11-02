Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Powerball third prize-winning tickets sold in WNY, jackpot grows to $1.6 billion
The Powerball prize is now at $1.6 billion dollars. Thirteen New Yorkers have already won a share, according to the New York Lottery, and that includes two in Western New York.
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in New York, Jackpot Reaching World Record
The Powerball keeps growing after no one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot, and it could reach record heights. 16 lucky lottery players did cash in on the second prize of a million bucks, including one in New York. The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing were:. 2-11-22-35-60...
How You Can Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win the Powerball!
With the Powerball jackpot at over one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
localsyr.com
Winning Lottery ticket sold in Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 MIDDAY ticket was soldat WEGMANS #01 located on 7519 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool on November 1. According to the NY Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each sold at West Hempstead store
Officials say the tickets were purchased at Bolla located at 820 Hempstead Ave.
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores
The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
Get A Free Thanksgiving Turkey At This Central New York Grocery Store
The big dance is coming up this month, and if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, one grocery store that we have here in Central New York wants to help you with the biggest part of your meal. BJs has announced that they are continuing with their...
Utica’s Gaetano Construction Acquired by Rochester Company
After more than 60 years of service as a Utica based construction company, Gaetano Construction has been acquired by the Pike Construction Company is Rochester. The announcement comes just weeks after Charles Gaetano, the company's founder, passed away at the age of 99. "Pike was interested in establishing a Central...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
13 Of The Best Breakfast Spots In Upstate New York You Need To Visit At Least Once
Although breakfast may not be your favorite meal of the day, you know the importance of amazing restaurants to check out. Here's 13 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. Brief History Of Breakfast. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the...
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day
New York State is hosting a free fishing day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, anyone can fish without a fishing license. You will need to abide by all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers to who have never gone fishing before to...
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
What would you do with $1.2 billion?
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spending just a few dollars could make you a billionaire! The Powerball jackpot has now risen to a whopping $1.2 billion. You could win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night by spending just two bucks on a ticket. But keep in mind, the chances are extremely slim. However, that’s not stopping people […]
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0