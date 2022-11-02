Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: First round of PIAA playoffs

The Moravian Academy boys soccer team had won the last three District 11 Class 1A championship games by a combined score of 22-1. Facing a Palisades team that bumped down from 2A to 1A prior to this season, the Lions were given their biggest test in a district final in recent years and came out on top to win their 10th straight D-11 title.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO