Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: First round of PIAA playoffs
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football playoff games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties.
Friday
District 11, Class 6A
Final: Northampton 14, Stroudsburg 7
District 11, Class 5A
Final: Whitehall 49, Pleasant Valley 14
Final: Southern Lehigh 29, Pocono Mountain West 14
District 2, Class 5A
Final: Delaware Valley 41, Pittston Area 0
District 2, Class 4A
Final: Berwick 28, North Pocono 14
Final: Valley View 54, Honesdale 7
District 2, Class 3A
Final: Western Wayne 36, Carbondale Area 7
