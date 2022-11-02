ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: First round of PIAA playoffs

By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football playoff games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties.

Friday

District 11, Class 6A

Final: Northampton 14, Stroudsburg 7

District 11, Class 5A

Final: Whitehall 49, Pleasant Valley 14

Final: Southern Lehigh 29, Pocono Mountain West 14

District 2, Class 5A

Final: Delaware Valley 41, Pittston Area 0

District 2, Class 4A

Final: Berwick 28, North Pocono 14

Final: Valley View 54, Honesdale 7

District 2, Class 3A

Final: Western Wayne 36, Carbondale Area 7

