Taunton crossing guard on the job 40 years still looks forward to every single morning

TAUNTON — Just a few days shy of 40 years on the job and Taunton’s Jacqueline Coute still looks forward to work every day.

A crossing guard for Taunton Public Schools — currently and for a large part of those 40 years at the Mulcahey School on Clifford Street, but also at the Hopewell School — Coute will officially celebrate 40 years on the job on Nov. 7. And she’s got no plans to retire.

“No, absolutely not, no,” she said. “Maybe I'll make it to 50. Who knows, 45? Maybe, I don't know.”

At 75, Coute says she still looks forward to seeing the students every day, welcoming them to the school in the morning and seeing them off in the afternoon.

“I have seen so many faces, so many students over the years,” Coute said. “And their children have had children and their children have had children. So many kids. And they come back and see me sometimes, too.

“I enjoy working at the Mulcahy School. I love seeing all their little faces every morning. They look forward to seeing me and I certainly look forward to seeing them.”

Even in the deep of winter.

Development on Harvey Street?Taunton eyes city-owned land on Harvey Street for house lots

“I don't know, I don't ever seem to complain. After a while, you do it for 40 years, it's you just know how to dress and deal with it," she said.

“I thoroughly love my job, I do, I love it. I know that maybe that sounds funny, but I do. I guess I ought to love it… 40 years I've been doing it.”

She says there aren’t as many kids at the crosswalk these days.

“The job has changed over the years, certainly with children taking buses and parents bringing their children to school. There's not many walkers anymore, very few and far between,” she said.

But back in 1982 — her first day on the job was Nov. 7, 1982 — there were a lot of “walkers” and school crosswalks were busy hubs of school life.

Friday Night LightsWho is the Taunton Gazette Football Player of the Week for Week 8

And the job was a good fit for the Coute household. Together with her husband George Coute, who passed away in 2011, Jacqueline raised three children, and the crossing guard job allowed her to work a bit and be home and available when the kids were home.

“My next door neighbor was a police officer. And he suggested it would probably be a nice job for me, that it would be convenient for me with my own children being in school and I’d be off when they were off. And I said, yeah, sure, I'll try it, and I’ve been there ever since.”

Coute grew up in North Attleboro and settled in Taunton with George.

“I've been in town for over 50 something years,” she said.Today, in addition to her morning and afternoon shifts she keeps busy with five grandchildren and stays fit for the job running and walking for exercise. It’s been a while, but she used to be an avid 10-pin bowler.

“Forty years, it's a long time, but it seems as though it was just yesterday,” she said, looking back to that first day on the job in 1982.

Coute says having summers off is nice, but she’s always excited to get back to work and see all those faces at the crosswalk come fall.

“I love the first day of school. They're just so excited and I tell them, ‘You know what, I bet you couldn’t sleep last night because you were so excited the first day.’ And they say, ‘yeah’ and I go, ‘You know what? I didn't sleep either because I was so excited to see you guys.’ The kids are just great. I love it,” she said.