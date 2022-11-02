ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Herald

Election experts: Trump-Sununu dynamic big boost for right-wing NH Republicans

By Annmarie Timmins
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zw7Sn_0ivT1woX00

Former President Donald Trump hasn’t campaigned alongside the Republicans running for Congress. And he didn’t endorse in the primary. He didn’t have to.

Don Bolduc, Karoline Leavitt, and Robert Burns made it onto the Nov. 8 ballot by embracing Trump or his views more loudly and proudly than their primary challengers. Leavitt and Burns continue to, defying campaign tradition that says general elections require moderating toward the middle, a better place to win over centrist Republicans and undecided voters.

Tradition may not apply here because all three have gotten the support of Gov. Chris Sununu, a popular Republican who thrives in the middle; a September poll from the UNH Survey Center showed independent voters favoring Sununu over Democratic challenger Tom Sherman 84 percent to 8 percent. He’s rarely embraced Trump and once even called him “(expletive) crazy,” yet has stayed off the former president’s bad side.

“It’s actually quite a fascinating dynamic to have Donald Trump and Chris Sununu, who I would argue represent very different perspectives in the Republican Party – or different approaches anyway – actually working sort of together,” said Wayne Lesperance, political science professor and interim president of New England College. “It’s unplanned, but it’s a complementary relationship for Republican candidates who had to tack very much to the right during the primary, and now are trying to find a credible way to the middle.”

Among the three Republican candidates, only Bolduc, who is challenging Sen. Maggie Hassan, has changed his message – several times. Ahead of the primary, Bolduc questioned the 2020 election results. Two days after the primary, he said he no longer thinks President Joe Biden stole the election. A few days after that he said he needed more information to be certain, and during a debate last week, Bolduc appeared open to the debunked claim that voters were being bused into the state. “It was such a transparent pivot,” said Christopher Galdieri, a political science professor at St. Anselm College. “I told my students this was a classic example of what people think politicians do all the time, which is saying one thing in August and then different things in September and hoping nobody notices.”

All three Republicans have earned their “pro-Trump” status differently.

Bolduc, 60, campaigns like Trump, as a populist outsider with a say-it-like-it-is style. Ahead of the primary, Trump lauded Bolduc as a “strong guy, tough guy” during a radio interview.

Leavitt, 25, who is challenging Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st Congressional District, often notes that she worked in Trump’s press office, a job she held from July 2019 to January 2021. She’s questioned the 2020 election results, saying there was widespread “fraud and irregularities.” She has voiced support for “President Trump’s America-first agenda.” She shares his support for securing the border, limiting abortion, and “law and order” policies.

Burns, 44, seeking to unseat Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District, includes in his bio that he served as chairperson of the National Youth Coalition for Trump, a position he held before the 2016 election. Ahead of the primary, Burns campaigned as the “only pro-Trump pro-life” candidate in the race. He quickly promoted Trump’s endorsement on his Twitter feed Oct. 25, and he has photos of himself with Trump on his campaign site. And like Leavitt, his policy positions align with Trump’s.

“I feel like all three of these candidates were so focused on their (primary) nominations, and you have to win a nomination to get to the general, I get that,” he said. “They never thought about, ‘OK, but what do I do when I’m facing an electorate that does not universally adore Donald Trump and that’s not entirely Republican?’”

That’s where Sununu comes in.

“Chris Sununu’s popularity among independents is solid,” Lesperance said. “Much of that is the way he handled the COVID pandemic, but even beyond that Governor Sununu is well liked in the Granite State. And so to the extent he can play a role in making somebody who may have seemed more Trumpian during the primary more acceptable during the general election, that’s an advantage.”

After endorsing Senate President Chuck Morse over Bolduc, whom he called a “conspiracy theorist-type candidate,” and George Hansel over Burns, Sununu has backed Bolduc, Leavitt, and Burns, prompting a rebuke from Sherman for supporting election deniers.

During a Republican “unity” breakfast shortly after the primary, he urged Republicans to be disciplined and stick to kitchen table issues that can unite all voters.

“We do not win this just with the Republican Party,” Sununu said. “We win this with independents and with those conservative Democrats because, guess what? They’re getting those electricity bills. They have to put gas in their tanks, and they’re struggling with home bills as much as anybody else.”

Lesperance said it’s been fascinating to watch the Trump-Sununu dynamic.

“You couldn’t coordinate this even if you tried to,” he said.

Of course their Democratic challengers are seeking those same up-for-grabs voters.

Galdieri said he’s been surprised Pappas, Hassan, and Kuster have not talked more about Republican characterization of the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol as a peaceful protest of a stolen election. “It’s such a denial of reality,” he said.

For Lesperance, the surprise has been the Democrats’ focus on abortion and climate change and not a more robust conversation of economic issues.

“(Climate change) is important. It’s just that that’s not what voters care about,” he said. “They want to know how they’re going to afford their heating oil. They want to know how they’re going to get through the expenses of what they perceive to be the inflation increases they attribute to poor leadership on the part of Joe Biden, however unfair that is.”

“If you’re still talking about (abortion) or climate change,” Lesperance added, “you’re missing the opportunity to win votes today.”

This story was originally published by New Hampshire Bulletin

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Election experts: Trump-Sununu dynamic big boost for right-wing NH Republicans

Comments / 3

Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
tnhdigital.com

Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond

While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate

New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
GOFFSTOWN, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Sununu Predicts GOP Election Wins In NH

Governor Chris Sununu predicts the three incumbent members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation will be defeated by Republicans in next week’s general election. The governor says the economy is driving the vote. He says people are concerned about issues including inflation, energy and fuel costs.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
criernewsroom.com

Saint Anselm alumna headlines NH District 1 ballot

Saint Anselm College will be well represented on the New Hampshire ballot on the November 8th elections. Karoline Leavitt (R) is running for one of New Hampshire’s two House seats taking on incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas. Leavitt is running for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District House seat. Saint Anselm...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Diehl, Healey Sit Down for Interviews Ahead of Election for Governor

In the waning days before Massachusetts' gubernatorial election, both candidates sat down for interviews with NBC10 Boston. Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts' top executive office, spoke with political reporter Alison King at Brewer's Fork in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood; Republican Geoff Diehl, the former state representative running against Healey, spoke with King at his home in Whitman.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
uml.edu

NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots

Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Bulletin: Housing and EFA

Reporter Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss $50 million going to apartment construction, rental relief funding, and possible expanding of ‘education freedom account’ program. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/03/state-to-distribute-50-million-to-build-1472-new-rental-units-after-council-approval/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/additional-2-5-million-in-rental-relief-money-not-enough-to-save-state-program-officials-say/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/03/republicans-voice-support-for-expanding-education-freedom-account-program/
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NECN

Man Arrested Following Disturbance Outside NH Senate Debate

A libertarian podcaster was arrested Wednesday outside a New Hampshire Senate debate after he allegedly approached one of the candidates after previously having been asked to leave. Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He was released...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy