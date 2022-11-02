ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Pony Parts Plus turns back the clock for a ’65 Mustang Convertible

MONROE, CT — When Ray Duda, 82, of Easton bought a 1965 Mustang Convertible for $1,000 over two decades ago, the classic car was in rough shape. But Duda breathed new life into the clunker, rebuilding the engine and installing a new 5-speed motorsport transmission. He made the interior...
Masuk swimmers getting set to host SWC championships

MONROE, CT — The Masuk High girls’ swimming and diving team is in the midst of its postseason competition. The South-West Conference diving championships were held Tuesday in New Fairfield (results to follow after Saturday’s meet) and the swim events take place at Masuk on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Monroe player MVP of Notre Dame Fairfield’s girls soccer championship

FAIRFIELD, CT – The Notre Dame girls soccer team won the SWC Championship last night in a hard fought battle against Brookfield High School. After 100 scoreless minutes, the Lancers secured a 3-1 victory in a penalty kick shoot-out, with goals scored by Sara Rieger ’24 of Ridgefield, Isabella Chimento ’24 of Norwalk and Veronica Rrapi ’24 of Monroe.
Panthers spread the wealth again in another rout

SOUTHBURY, CT — Last week it was six different Panthers scoring touchdowns. Masuk High’s football team managed to one up itself as seven players scored in a 46-12 victory at Pomperaug on Friday night. Jason Champagne recorded his 19th touchdown of the season when he carried the ball...
