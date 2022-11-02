Dartmouth and UMass wanted to get more students involved in voting — here's what they did

DARTMOUTH — College students can vote in the upcoming election without leaving the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth campus next week.

The new Precinct 3, formerly located at Dartmouth Bible Church near the university, has been relocated with the goal of getting more college students involved in exercising their right to vote.

For Maxwell White, the UMass Dartmouth student trustee on the UMass Board of Trustees, co-president of the UMass Dartmouth Model United Nations and votes captain for the UMass Dartmouth Votes Coalition, it’s a welcome change.

“I think it will really help the students get more engaged in voting so we don’t have as many saying ‘oh, we don’t want to vote’ or ‘our vote doesn’t count,’” he said. “Hopefully that goes down because now we can show that it’s not that hard.”

He said everyone involved in setting this up wants it to be a good experience for this and future elections, not just for the students but for the voters who will cast their ballot in a different location for the first time.

“It will be also be great to see, at least with our precinct, nearby Dartmouth residents being a part of the community here as well,” he said.

Karam named chairman:Fall River businessman is new chair of UMass trustees — why it's 'personal' for him

Town clerk supports effort

With new Dartmouth Town Clerk Sarah Haskell Arruda elected to the position, there was an opportunity to again raise the possibility of a precinct change.

He said there has been resistance to making the change in the past, but Arruda has been great to work with and accommodating about getting on the same page.

Is the market cooling on the SouthCoast?Here's what's impacting real estate now.

White said a lot of the credit goes to UMass Dartmouth Office of Community Service & Partnerships Director Deirdre Healy and Ryan Merrill, director of strategic communications and media relations, who helped spearhead the effort by reaching out to Arruda and asking to meet her on campus to work out the logistics.

Arruda had to follow a process for meeting the criteria for use of a site as a polling location with notification to the state and the town before notifying voters of the change. She said there has been a precinct on campus before, but she’s not sure why a change was made.

“I know that the town and the university are trying to partner more in all aspects of government and activities here in town so when (Max) contacted me about possibly moving it I was excited to do that,” she said.

Planning to vote early?Here's how (and where) to do it on the SouthCoast

What non-student voters need to know about where to go

Voters at the state primary in September received postcards, and she sent a mailing to every voter in the new precinct before the November election. Arruda made the final determination on the location on campus, making sure that it would be a secure location.

Voters are asked to park in parking lot five at the Marketplace, the old dining hall area, and follow the signs at the left to the ballot boxes on the second floor. Arruda said it’s a short walk, but most importantly it’s accessible with open space and not a lot of foot traffic. There will be many signs.

How UMass is helping

The university arranged for students to be poll workers. The town will set up the polling location the night before, and there will be six to 10 people on site during election hours. University employees will work at the polls for the sake of continuity for future elections.

Arruda said the university made every effort to address concerns ranging from how voters will find the exact voting location on campus to whether or not vehicles will be ticketed, which they won’t, and appreciates the effort. Anyone who tries to vote at the church will be directed to the new precinct.

There are about 450 registered voters in the precinct, including some residents outside the university, so the turnout is typically low. In the past, the university has run a shuttle service to the church. This time the university was asked to help encourage students to register.

“My hope would be if we have it on campus it gives the students no barriers to voting and they would be more likely to turn out,” she said.

Dartmouth continues offering early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, in the town clerk’s office at Dartmouth Town Hall. The polls will be open in all precincts from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Rather than 34 percent student voter turnout in 2018 during the last midterm election, White said they are hoping for 40 to 45 turnout due to their efforts since September to get the word out with assistance from the university’s MASSPIRG chapter.

White said the next step leading up to Election Day will be reminding students that they can vote on campus from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

He said it has been the goal of the UMass Dartmouth Votes Coalition since the 2016 election to increase voter turnout year after year

“We’ve had our voting coalition here making an effort to increase voter turnout, and the big challenge we’ve always run into is that we have to say you can vote but you have to take the shuttle or drive to this other place and that was not appealing to most students so now it’s great,” he said.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.