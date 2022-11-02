ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for post-Halloween bargains? SouthCoast shoppers find frightfully low prices

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
 3 days ago
DARTMOUTH — With big sales, the day after Halloween is a major attraction for future decorations and ideas for next year’s costumes.

“This is something I count down to,” said Samantha Furtado of Fall River, while shopping at Dartmouth's Spirit Halloween on Tuesday morning. “I try to gear up for next year. I just wait because usually the stuff is here and I'd rather get the discount.”

Furtado had already visited the Spirit Halloween in Swansea.

According to Kiley Harris, a senior associate of Binder Partners which represents Spirit Halloween, the company opened a record 1,450 stores in 2022, to meet growing consumer demand.

Over the next couple days, the "everything Halloween" pop-up stores will offer 25% and 50% sales until closing for the season on Nov. 2.

Stores including Swansea and Dartmouth expect to see large crowds of shoppers hoping to snag some last-minute merchandise at a fraction of the cost, according to Harris.

Searching for future gifts and costumes

Inside the Spirit Halloween in Dartmouth, at least 55 people were already shopping by 11:30 a.m. Rich Nueves of Dartmouth had two baskets full of masks, makeup, costumes and a wand.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store,” he said. “I do this every Halloween. I mark it on my calendar.”

Nueves also added that there is plenty of “Halloween-esque” merchandise that can be a great gift later in the year such as mugs, plates and other themed household items, including Disney’s “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice” and “Haunted Mansion” merchandise.

“People may be over Halloween today, but give it a few months and they’ll be excited about it all over again,” Nueves said, adding a little “Halloween 2023!” fist-pump cheer.

This year, Halloween sales were up to $10.6 billion, from $10.1 billion in 2021, according to VisionMonday.com. “Social media is playing an increasingly important role in consumer behavior, and Halloween is no different,” Prosper Insights executive vice president of Strategy Phil Rist said.

Halloween isn't over for some

Fred Da Rosa of Da Rosa Construction in New Bedford, who is hosting a Halloween party on Saturday for its staff, was looking around with his wife and secretaries for last-minute decorations.

“We’re coming to see what’s here to add to the party,” he said. “It makes sense to come here after Halloween.”

“We’re maybe looking for something to wear next year,” said Rasoria Fernandez of New Bedford, while shopping with her 5-year-old daughter.

“She couldn’t decide, so we came back for the other when it was now less than before. She’ll wear it next year… or so she says.”

Spirit Halloween wasn’t the only active place full of people looking for sales. Party City at the Dartmouth Mall also offered some discount costumes and decorations.

“I already went to Spirit Halloween. I’m seeing if there’s anything here that they didn’t have,” said Christa Ferreria of Dartmouth. “This will all go into the closet to add to our decorations for next year.”

