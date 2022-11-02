FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.

