SkySports
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic cruises into semi-finals but Carlos Alcaraz is forced to retire
Novak Djokovic secured a semi-final spot at the Paris Masters with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Lorenzo Muesetti. Sixth-seed Djokovic made light work of Italian youngster Musetti and will next meet Stefanos Tsitsipas or Tommy Paul, who play later on Friday. Tennis icon King: Raducanu would benefit using sports psychotherapist.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic in semis in quest for 7th Paris Masters title
PARIS -- Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by dispatching Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Friday. Djokovic, who has titles in Israel and Kazakhstan this season, is chasing a record-extending 39th Masters title. Musetti caused Djokovic problems in the French Open...
tennismajors.com
Tommy Paul backs up victory over Nadal with straight set takedown of Carreno Busta in Paris
American Tommy Paul notched the biggest win of his career on Wednesday in Paris when he defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in three sets. On Thursday he continued his fine form by earning a victory over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 14 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday evening.
SkySports
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic on course for seventh title I No 1 Carlos Alcaraz breezes through
Novak Djokovic is three wins away from a seventh Paris Masters title after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-1 in the third round on Thursday. After edging the first set, sixth seed Djokovic broke Khachanov's serve twice in the second before converting a fourth match point in the seventh game to seal the victory.
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Aryna Sabalenka & Maria Sakkari through to last four
Greece's Maria Sakkari remains unbeaten at the WTA Finals as she defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, a result which saw Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka join her in the last four. Sakkari won 6-2 6-3 in Texas and will face France's Caroline Garcia or Russian Daria Kasatkina in the semis. Sabalenka, who earlier...
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
atptour.com
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
ESPN
Jessica Pegula falls to Aryna Sabalenka; 0-3 in WTA Finals singles
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Jessica Pegula dropped her head to the table in front of the microphone, smiling while hoping there might be just one victory awaiting the American in her WTA Finals debut. She couldn't even get a consolation prize. The Buffalo native was New York honest about going...
