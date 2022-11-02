Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS Sports
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
CBS Sports
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards reveals Giannis reason why he has 0 dunks so far this season
The high-flying Anthony Edwards has had his fair share of highlight-reel dunks over the past couple of season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is exactly why it’s hard to believe that he actually hasn’t been able to thrown one down this year. Yes, you read that right. The...
CBS Sports
Future No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama swishes absurd, one-footed 3-pointer, and all we can do is laugh
LeBron James said it best. Victor Wembanyama isn't a unicorn -- he's an alien. The NBA was wise enough to stream all of the 7-foot-4, 18-year-old Frenchman's international games on its app, and we saw exactly why during Friday's 78-69 win by Wembanyama's Boulogne-Levallois over Limoges. Widely considered the most coveted NBA prospect at least since LeBron, possibly since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wembanyama's skill set for his size is truly something we've never seen before.
CBS Sports
Lamar Odom says Lakers fan gifted him the NBA championship rings he pawned
Former NBA star Lamar Odom pawned his two NBA championship rings after a near fatal drug overdose in 2015. He is doing better now, and as faith would have it, he also got his rings back thanks to a generous Lakers fan he ran into at a game this October.
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles, fouls out
Towns fouled out of Friday's 115-102 loss to the Bucks after recording 22 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes. Towns fouled out late in the fourth quarter, and while his final stat line was impressive, his efforts were not enough to lift Minnesota to a victory against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Towns has recorded three straight double-doubles and scored at least 20 points in his last six outings. The arrival of Rudy Gobert has not affected his fantasy production massively, though he's on pace for the lowest fantasy rank of his career.
Report: Pacers G Chris Duarte (ankle) out 4-6 weeks
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, ESPN reported Saturday. Duarte
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Friday
Gobert is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to an illness. Anthony Edwards (illness) is also questionable. With the Wolves potentially down two starters, more minutes could be in store for Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell, Kyle Anderson and others.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss
Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds, controlling the paint as Memphis built a big lead in the first half and continued to extend it after halftime. Brooks was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and is 17 of 29 from outside the arc over the past five games. “We’ve got a lot of options,” Brooks said of the Grizzlies’ offense. “There’s going to be a lot of open shots. You’ve just got to step into them and knock them down.” Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 17 points but was 5 of 12 from the floor — part of the Hornets shooting 38%. James Bouknight scored 14 points, and Bryce McGowens added 12. P.J. Washington had 10 points on 2-of-15 shooting, including 1 for 7 on 3s.
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
Suns' Cam Johnson Leaves Arena in Crutches; Injury Status Unknown
Phoenix Suns PF Cam Johnson left after injuring his knee just five minutes into action on Friday.
Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder
Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night.Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career.Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets, who were coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and Lu Dort added 19 for the Thunder, who had won four straight.Denver scored the game's first 13 points as the Thunder missed their first six shots....
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Registers 24 points in return
Ayton supplied 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers. Ayton missed Phoenix's previous two games with an ankle injury, but he didn't appear limited in playing 30 minutes Friday. The big man recorded his second-highest point total of the season and also led the Suns with eight boards. Ayton continues to be a steady but unspectacular fantasy center, averaging 16.8 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field along with 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest.
CBS Sports
Who is Matt Ryan, the DoorDash driver turned Lakers sharpshooter?
The Los Angeles Lakers were staring a 1-6 start in the face Wednesday as they trailed the New Orleans Pelicans 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock. Whom did they turn to when they needed a miracle? Surely it was four-time MVP LeBron James, right? Nope. Okay... how about eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis? Guess again. In the hour (or rather, second) of greatest need, the Lakers gave the ball to a former delivery driver named Matt Ryan, who swished a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. The Lakers eventually won.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday
Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness. Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last five games while posting a double-double and triple-double over that stretch. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old's elbow issue is significant enough to impact his availability for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Comments / 0