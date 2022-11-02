MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds, controlling the paint as Memphis built a big lead in the first half and continued to extend it after halftime. Brooks was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and is 17 of 29 from outside the arc over the past five games. “We’ve got a lot of options,” Brooks said of the Grizzlies’ offense. “There’s going to be a lot of open shots. You’ve just got to step into them and knock them down.” Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 17 points but was 5 of 12 from the floor — part of the Hornets shooting 38%. James Bouknight scored 14 points, and Bryce McGowens added 12. P.J. Washington had 10 points on 2-of-15 shooting, including 1 for 7 on 3s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO